Hit & Run has all characters voiced by the same Russian actor

The cult classic The Simpsons: Hit & Run has been lovingly updated with a Russian voiceover. But each character in the game has been voiced by the same actor. This means that Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and everyone else in Springfield are funny alike. The bootleg also features Russian subtitles, button prompts, and UI elements. The unlicensed copy of The Simpsons: Hit & Run is clearly a passionate project. Similar to so many comparable companies, the bootleg is a bit rough around the edges. The game, for example, features a driving mechanic, but the controls have all been mapped to the same key, so players have no way of applying the brakes. PLAYER VIDEO OF THE DAY RELATED: Bart Simpson Wrong, Lee Carvalho’s Betting Challenge Is Better Than Bonestorm Who exactly is behind this Simpsons: Hit & Run bootleg remains completely unknown. The person responsible for this passion project has never been identified, so they could not be reached for comments on their work. But the bootleg picked up some big enough Fans who had a good laugh. The Simpsons: Hit & Run was developed by Radical Entertainment and published by Vivendi Universal Games. The title was released on September 16, 2003 for GameCube, Xbox, and PS2 before being ported to PC on November 11. Although it received mixed reviews when it was released, the game has become a cult classic. The title is considered by many to be one of the best Simpsons games ever made. The Simpsons: Hit & Run follows Homer, Bart, Lisa, Marge, and Apu as they notice a series of bizarre events unfolding in Springfield. These include security cameras, mystery vans, crop circles, and Buzz Cola cans that drive people crazy. The group soon discover that this is all the result of a plot set in motion by Kang and Kodos. The game offers an open world with quests and mini-games. The voiceover was done by the cast of the beloved TV show. NEXT: Gran Turismo Sport (2017) Is My Favorite Game In 2021

