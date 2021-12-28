Entertainment
11 tech companies that closed in 2021
For a summary of TechCrunch’s most important and important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3:00 p.m. PST, subscribe here.
Hello again friends and welcome to the Daily Crunch on Monday December 27th.
I continue to be the captain of the USS Cruncherprise while Alexis is on vacation. If you fail his wit and wisdom, fear not – he will be back next week.
As I mentioned last week, the news cycle tends to get a bit quieter in the last few weeks of December, so expect these daily recaps to be a bit more compact as a result. We should be back in the thick of it next week, if only because that’s when CES takes place. (And, yes, this apparently always happens, despite a number of larger companies pulling.)
The Top 3 TechCrunch
Remembering the startups we lost in 2021: Party at home! Dark sky! Dive! A few members of the TC team made a list of products, projects, and tech companies that have closed (or have announced plans to close) this year. Fry’s Electronics gets an honorable mention because, although it is hardly a startup, its closure leaves a huge “pyramid-shaped hole in the hearts of many who have grown up wandering its aisles.”
Favorite things from TC: The TC team also put together their annual list of their “favorite things” of the year, with “things” defined as, well, anything. We love to do this one; this ends up being a long list of things to know (I really can’t help but listen to Kirsten’s music recommendation for air traffic controllers), and also serves as a little glimpse into headspace in people’s moment. who keep this place running.
Does accessibility awareness lead to better accessibility? Companies do a better job of while speaking on accessibility, but do their words lead to concrete results? Joe Devon, co-founder of World Accessibility Awareness Day, takes us deep into the data.
Startups / VC
Naren Gupta passed away: The co-founder of Nexus Venture Partners died on Saturday at the age of 73. Manish Singh shares details about Gupta’s life, his many successes and how the venture capitalist helped “bring Indian SaaS startups to the world map.”
Teesas raises $ 1.6M: Less than two months after its launch, Nigerian edtech startup Teesas raised a $ 1.6 million pre-seed round. The company offers a student subscription program that features live / recorded content designed to perfectly match what they are learning in school.
Jupiter raises $ 86 million: The Indian neobank start-up, not the gas planet. Just months after its public launch, the company founder said the service had “just under half a million users.” This round values the company at $ 711 million, more than double its valuation from august.
Foreign investors and mature startups are reshaping the landscape of venture capital finance in New Zealand
Image credits: Thitima Thongkham (Opens in a new window) / Getty Images
For a country of just over five million people, New Zealand the startup ecosystem is hitting way above its weight.
In 2020, investors bet $ 158 million on 108 deals, the third consecutive year of growth. After a string of releases like RocketLab, Pushpay and Seequent, foreign investors like Sequoia and Founders Fund have taken notice.
“I hope that over the next five years we will start to see more unicorns and real successes coming out of the market, which I think will create a positive halo effect and create the next generation of founders,” he said. said James Pinner, interim CEO of New Zealand venture capital fund Elevate.
(TechCrunch + is our membership program, which helps startup founders and teams get ahead. You can register here.)
Big Tech Inc.
More large companies are pulling out of CES: While the Consumer Electronics Show is still expected to go as planned, a number of big companies won’t be attending this time around at least, not in person. T Mobile was the first big name to drop in-person presence at the show due to the ongoing COVID spike; a number of companies have since followed suit, including Google, Lenovo, Intel, GM, Microsoft, Meta and Amazon.
The TikTok moderator continues: Content moderation is a big challenge that no major social network has probably taken up. The machines aren’t quite up to the task yet, and hiring people to do it is like saying, “You know all the vile, horrible, and worst bits of the internet? Here’s a fire hose!” A TikTok moderator sued parent company ByteDance this week over workplace trauma; according to the complaint, tackling the “sheer volume of content” required moderators to “simultaneously view three to 10 videos at the same time”.
TechCrunch Experts
Image credits: SEAN GLADWELL / Getty Images
Are you all familiar with the growth marketing and software development coverage of the past week? If not, read it here.
TechCrunch wants you to recommend growth marketers who have expertise in SEO, social, content writing, and more! If you are a growth marketer, skip this survey with your customers; We would like to know why they enjoyed working with you.
Sources
2/ https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/daily-crunch-11-tech-companies-231003271.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]