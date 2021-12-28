“There are advantages and disadvantages to both”

In the midst of all the cricket matches going on there is an upcoming cricket-based Bollywood film titled Jersey. The film consists of famous stars like Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur and they have done several interviews and promoted their upcoming film.

As the film revolves around cricket there should be a few questions related to what is going on in the world of cricket. For example, Shahid Kapoor was recently asked for his opinion on the division of the captaincy into red ball and white ball cricket. Since Rohit Sharma replaced Virat Kohli as ODI skipper in order to lead the Asian giant in both cue ball formats, there have been several opinions about it.

Speaking to The Times Of India, the Jab We Met actor gave a diplomatic answer to the question regarding different captains in Testing and Limited Cricket. He said it was up to the BCCI to decide. He also mentioned that this type of divided captaincy has both advantages and disadvantages.

I think it’s up to the BCCI to decide: Shahid Kapoor

“I think it’s up to the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) to decide. But um, there are pros and cons to both. But, I guess that should be what works best for the team in question, ”said Shahid Kapoor. Thus, he felt that it would depend on the aptitude of the team in question.

A few weeks ago, Kohli was abruptly replaced by Sharma as the new ODI captain. While several fans had several contrasting opinions, the lack of clarity between the BCCI and india The test captain was severely criticized. While BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has said he asked the 33-year-old not to step down as T20I captain, the batting maestro has said otherwise.

This lack of communication was clearly visible during a Kohli press conference. Nonetheless, he did mention that he and the Indian opener were on good terms and that there was no gap between the two.