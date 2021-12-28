Houston actor Kendrick Sampson talks about this ‘Insecure’ finale

Kendrick Sampson in “Insecure” Photo: Glen Wilson / HBO

When Houston-born actor Kendrick Sampson first signed on as Nathan Campbell on HBOs Insecure, he was already connected to the show community. He had attended the same church as Yvonne Orji, who plays Molly, Island’s best friend as the main character ssa Dee (Issa Rae). He had also been friends with Jean Elie, who plays Issa’s brother, Ahmal, as well as Elle Lorraine, a compatriot from Houston who plays Issa’s neighbor, Trina.

By season three, when Nathan is first introduced, Sampson says he is familiar with the character. Sampson was drawn to Nathan because Insecure had already gathered a large fan base and was part of a cultural shift in South LA. Nathan being from Houston was just the icing on the cake. Insecure aired his series finale last Sunday, but Sampson will always remember Nathan as one of the easiest characters to connect with.

I don’t really believe in coincidences, Sampson said in an interview. I believe [playing Nathan] was really helpful, just because I’ve had so many encounters with it [mental health] journey. Watching my brother navigate his own mental health issues with bipolar disorder and mine; I have pretty severe anxiety and we have so many different diagnoses in my family, so to get to this place and honor that essence, I was fortunate enough to be a part of this project, where they took so much care of it. navigate Nathan’s life. .

Over the course of his three-season arc, Campbell tackles several topics through Nathan, including dealing with manic and depressive episodes, moving in with another significant person, and Nathan’s first major conflict, the ghosts. In the third season shows, when Issa and Nathan start dating, Nathan ghosts Issa, before reappearing in his apartment a month later.

Nathan tells Issa that he returned home to Houston because he suffered from depression, before revealing later in season four that he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder while he was away. Sampson admits he’s been a ghost in real life, and according to him the best way to deal with ghosts, whether you’re the ghost or the ghost, would be through therapy.

I wish I could have joked, Sampson said. I am very serious. This is what I had to do. In most cases, it isn’t really you, but that person, that person is dealing with their own issues. Obviously, you have to have some sort of responsibility if you did something wrong and accept it. But most of the time, it’s not even about you. This person decided that for some reason she needed to be alone. All you can do is work on yourself.

Nathan and Issa eventually reconcile, however, do not return together until season five, after Issa breaks up with Lawrence (Jay Ellis). Nathan and Issa later plan to move in together, but these plans are short-lived, after Nathan and Lawrence nearly fight Tiffany (Amanda Seales) and Dereks (Wade Allain-Marcus) on their way to party in the penultimate episode of the series.

In the series finale, Nathan and Issa ultimately go their separate ways, as Nathan decides that staying with Issa would be damaging to his sanity. In the polarizing final scene, Issa and Lawrence are revealed to be getting back together, and an engagement ring can be briefly seen on Issa’s finger.

Fighting with Jay was difficult and easy at the same time, Sampson says. I was more nervous about hurting Issa since she was in heels, and I had to push her aside in the blockage. I was so nervous about it, and she kept saying I’m fine, I’ll be able to handle this. It was a very difficult scene to film. Jay was great though. Every time we finished we laughed. He told me once that it looked like I was about to swing at him for real. Honestly, I’m not sure there was ever a chance that Issa and Nathan would end up together.

Now that Insecure has ended, Sampson plans to focus on his nonprofit social justice organization, BLD PWR, aimed at providing mental health resources to Blacks and other people of color. He’s also working on starting a production company to spotlight Houston in the same way Issa spotlighted southern LA.

It’s really great to be able to support black art and participate in black art, Sampson says. And to be supported by black people in the process, to build that community and be part of a groundbreaking show that invests in an often overlooked community.

Alex Gonzalez is a Dallas-based writer.









