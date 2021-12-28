Jamie Dornan says he moved to Hollywood hoping to star in comedies





Jamie Dornan has said he moved to Hollywood with the intention of pursuing a career in comedy, but ended up taking a very different path and playing a psychopath instead.

The Northern Irish actor, 39, launched his acting career in 2006 and was widely acclaimed playing serial killer Paul Spector in the BBC drama The Fall between 2013 and 2016, before becoming world famous. as billionaire Christian Gray in the Fifty Shades franchise.

However, he told the PA News Agency that he initially moved to Los Angeles in hopes of appearing in comedies. Dornan stars in new BBC thriller The Tourist, as a man who wakes up in hospital with amnesia and finds himself in the Australian Outback being chased by mysterious characters. The series, from the creators of The Missing and Liar, also includes comedy elements and Dornan pointed out that this drew him to the project. He said: For me, I don’t understand the point of doing this for a career if you don’t want to explore all the facets that the job serves, through all the different mediums, all the different genres, all the different challenges of this one . And I love the challenges in life. Always have, always. I love the exploration that this job allows, and I feel like I’ve spent the past eight years making the most of it and doing things that are not the same as the previous one (thing) and I plan to do so for as long as I am licensed for a career. He added: When I first started acting, when I first moved to Los Angeles, I just wanted to do comedy. This is what I thought I would do. Jamie Dornan with his wife, musician Amelia Warner (Brian Lawless / PA) Dornan said he found himself on a very different path and played a psychopath so he really stepped away from comedy for a while and then it’s kind of like a long throwback. . So I must have scratched that itch with (the 2021 comedy-drama written by Kristen Wiig) Barb And Star Go to Vista Del Mar. But then with The Tourist, I was introduced to this fusion of all kinds of different worlds, not just drama and comedy, there’s all kinds of stuff in there. Dornan described The Tourist as very intense and unreal at times, but added: Comedy is often found in the darkest places when some of the more sinister things are happening. But then this crazy story that reveals (his character) Life at Le Mans is a comedy there, so I thought that was really interesting and just a challenge and a new take on me. So that’s definitely why I was drawn to it. The Tourist begins on BBC One on New Years Day.

