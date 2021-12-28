“Boba Fett Book” release date, start time, trailer and Disney Plus schedule for the Star Wars premiere





The Mandalorian spin off Star Wars fans were all waiting, it’s almost here. Boba Fett, played by Temuera Morrison, is the first Star Wars character to have his own live-action show following his appearance in Mandalorian Season 2. Well titled, Boba Fett’s book explore new and possibly multiple chapters in the life of bounty hunters, answering age-old canon questions while delving into his evolution as a character. In addition to Morrison, the series will star Ming-Na Wen as Fennec, who viewers also met in The Mandalorian. With executive producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni leading the series and director Robert Rodriguez reportedly directing the first three episodes, there’s a lot to look forward to from this new entry into the Star Wars universe. Here’s everything you need to know about when and how to watch Boba Fett’s book when it was first created. When is the Book by Boba Fett Episode 1 release date? Boba Fett’s book launches its first episode on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. When is the Book by Boba Fett Episode 1 preview? Temuera Morrison as the titular Bounty Hunter in Boba Fett’s book. Lucasfilm Episode 1 of Boba Fett’s book will be available to stream on Wednesday, December 29 at 12:01 am Pacific or 3:01 am Eastern Time. What is the Book by Boba Fetts release schedule? Boba Fett’s book Season 1 will have seven episodes, with Episode 1 airing Wednesday, December 29 on Disney +. The remaining six-episode shows will air weekly on Wednesdays. Boba Fetts the episodes are titled chapters, similar to The Mandalorian. However, we don’t yet know what the full episode titles will be. Here is the full program of Boba Fett’s book Season 1: Chapter 1 – December 29

– December 29 Chapter 2 – January 5

– January 5 chapter 3 – January 12

– January 12 Chapter 4 – January 19

– January 19 Chapter 5 – January 26

– January 26 Chapter 6 – February 2

– February 2 Chapter 7 – February 9 What is the duration Boba Fett’s book Episode 1? Lucasfilm has not disclosed the runtime for Episode 1. If Boba Fett’s book is something like The Mandalorian which is very likely that his episodes could last anywhere from 25 minutes to 47 minutes. Where can i look the Book by Boba Fett Episode 1? Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand in Boba Fett’s book. Lucasfilm Boba Fett’s book is a Disney + exclusive series, which means viewers will need to become paid subscribers to stream all seven episodes of the Star Wars series. is there Book by Boba Fett trailer? Yes. There is an official trailer, as well as several TV spots, highlighting different scenes from Boba Fett’s book. We’ve integrated the four videos below for your viewing pleasure. Boba Fett’s book premieres Wednesday, December 29 on Disney +.

