From Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal to Yami Gautam & Dia Mirza, here’s a look at 9 Dreamy Shaadis
While in 2020 we had seen most weddings go down the virtual route, 2021 brought back the Shaadi vibes of yesteryear. Yes, with things improving on the pandemic front, in 2021 we have seen the marriage scene return to normal and with that we have also seen many celebrities take the plunge. While some have chosen to keep an affair extremely private, others have opted for a big party. In fact, Bollywood was quite buzzing on the marriage front with Yami Gautam, Varun Dhawan, She is Mirza, Katrina kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Aditya Seal, and many others are getting married.
Here are 9 dream weddings that made 2021 more beautiful for us …
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal
Varun Dhawan took the plunge with his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal in an intimate ceremony on January 24. The traditional Hindu wedding ceremony was held at the Mansion House Resort in Alibaug in the presence of closest family and friends. Photos of the celebration were kept secret until all of the nuptials were over, the happy couple then made the announcement on social media and the wedding looked utterly dreamy.
Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi
Actress Dia Mirza married a businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in Mumbai on February 15th and they got a lot of talk about this wedding because everything was modern. Dia did not just opt for a ceremony organized in a sustainable way. The couple also had a Vedic ceremony led by a female priest, Dia even chose to remove the kanyadaan and bidai rituals. So, cool isn’t it?
Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar
Wedding of Yami Gautam with the director Aditya dhar in Himachal Pradesh was not only serene, but also the most elegant. In fact, the simplicity of Yami’s wedding totally left me in awe, and I still remember how the social media announcement took everyone by surprise. The couple tied the knot on June 4 in an extremely private ceremony attended by their immediate family.
Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani
Anil kapoorthe daughter of Rhea Kapoor long-time married Karan boolani August 14 at his residence in Mumbai. Even though it was the most elegant wedding of 2021, the Kapoor kept the celebrations intimate with only close family members and friends in attendance.
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa
After being in a relationship for almost 11 years, Rajkummar rao and patralekhaa finally said “yes” to each other in a traditional ceremony. The couple got married in Chandigarh on November 15 and their wedding was nothing short of a royal affair. In fact, Patralekhaa’s wedding veil with a Bengali chant inscribed on it left many in awe of it. And I have to say that seeing them overflowing with happiness in the wedding photos made me smile too.
Shraddha Arya and Rahul Nagal
Actress Shraddha Arya married businessman Rahul nagal in Delhi on November 16. And apart from the photos of the ceremony, it is the “bride-chilla” avatar of Shraddha that Internet users adored. I must say that the actress had a wonderful marriage.
Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan
Another so romantic Shaadi was that of actor Aditya Seal with Anushka Ranjan. The lovebirds took the plunge at a five-star hotel in Mumbai and celebrated their wedding in Mumbai. In all fairness, Aditya-Anushka’s wedding spelled love for me this year.
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif
Vicky Kaushal’s wedding to Katrina Kaif was arguably the biggest event of 2021. With so much buzz surrounding the actors marrying the wow-swapping couple in a grand and dreamy ceremony held in Jaipur, everything about this wedding was dreamy. . While the couple kept all wedding festivities a secret, even guests were not allowed to share photos on social media. It wasn’t until after the wedding ceremony that Vicky and Katrina gave us their wedding photos for a week. And I must admit that I still did not understand how beautiful those moments were.
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain
Actress Ankita Lokhande married Vicky Jain in Mumbai on December 14th marking the last wedding of 2021. Well the wedding was really a sight to see when Ankita walked to her mandap with breathtaking beauty in her golden lehenga. Ankita’s grand wedding was truly a fitting close to the wedding season this year.
With 2021 seeing many new beginnings, I’m sure 2022 will also give us some wonderful times to cherish.
