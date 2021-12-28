Entertainment
Hollywood mourns Jean-Marc Valle | The Guardian Nigeria News
Through Oreoritse Tariemi
December 28, 2021 | 4:07 p.m.
Filmmakers, collaborators and other members of Hollywood have come together to mourn the death of Quebec director Jean-Marc Valle. The 58-year-old director died Sunday at his home in Quebec, Canada. Renowned director Valle is well known for his work in films such as Dallas Buyers Club and Wild and Helmed TV…
Filmmakers, collaborators and other members of Hollywood have come together to mourn the death of Quebec director Jean-Marc Valle.
The 58-year-old director died Sunday at his home in Quebec, Canada. Renowned director Valle is well known for his work in films such as Dallas Buyers Club and Wild and directed television projects such as Big Little Lies and Sharp Objects.
Since her death was announced by her production company’s publicist, many Hollywood stars have taken to social media to express their grief.
Big little lies Actress Shailene Woodley wrote in an Instagram story I’m in Shock. Complete and total shock.
I guess somehow I know you’ll make it a great adventure and one of the books I can’t wait to read and watch when my time comes. That doesn’t make sense, man. That does not make sense. Maybe when we wake up tomorrow you’ll be there laughing saying it was just a satirical short you made. That it’s not real.
Canadian director Tanya Lapointe shared a tribute from her husband, Denis Villeneuve on Instagram. How can I forget those lonely tears in my eyes? As you already told me: go ahead and shine, crazy diamond! writes Villeneuve. I love you my friend.
Big little lies and Savage Star Reese Witherspoon tweeted, My heart is broken. My friend. I love you.
It is hard to imagine the departure of someone as vital, energetic and present as Jean-Marc. I’m broken, Nicole Kidman wrote. He was at the center of my creative universe and I cannot stress enough how important he was to me.
Jean-Marc Valles’ passion for his work is matched only by the care and consideration he shows towards everyone with whom he has worked, Endeavor Content said in a statement. We are honored to have worked with him as a production partner and as a friend. On behalf of our colleagues, our productions, we send our most sincere condolences to his sons, his family, Nathan Ross and the entire Crazyrose team.
Sources
2/ https://guardian.ng/life/hollywood-mourns-jean-marc-vallee/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]