Hollywood mourns Jean-Marc Valle | The Guardian Nigeria News

Through Oreoritse Tariemi December 28, 2021 | 4:07 p.m.

The 58-year-old director died Sunday at his home in Quebec, Canada. Renowned director Valle is well known for his work in films such as Dallas Buyers Club and Wild and directed television projects such as Big Little Lies and Sharp Objects.

Since her death was announced by her production company’s publicist, many Hollywood stars have taken to social media to express their grief.

Big little lies Actress Shailene Woodley wrote in an Instagram story I’m in Shock. Complete and total shock.

I guess somehow I know you’ll make it a great adventure and one of the books I can’t wait to read and watch when my time comes. That doesn’t make sense, man. That does not make sense. Maybe when we wake up tomorrow you’ll be there laughing saying it was just a satirical short you made. That it’s not real.

Canadian director Tanya Lapointe shared a tribute from her husband, Denis Villeneuve on Instagram. How can I forget those lonely tears in my eyes? As you already told me: go ahead and shine, crazy diamond! writes Villeneuve. I love you my friend.

Big little lies and Savage Star Reese Witherspoon tweeted, My heart is broken. My friend. I love you.

It is hard to imagine the departure of someone as vital, energetic and present as Jean-Marc. I’m broken, Nicole Kidman wrote. He was at the center of my creative universe and I cannot stress enough how important he was to me.

Jean-Marc Valles’ passion for his work is matched only by the care and consideration he shows towards everyone with whom he has worked, Endeavor Content said in a statement. We are honored to have worked with him as a production partner and as a friend. On behalf of our colleagues, our productions, we send our most sincere condolences to his sons, his family, Nathan Ross and the entire Crazyrose team.