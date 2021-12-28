Disneys Encanto isn’t just about performance, it’s an act of defiance

If the questions I repeatedly answered on my first dates while living in Los Angeles were any indication, Americans tend to view Colombia as a violent, drug-ravaged failing state, mi -bidonville mid-jungle, which also happens to be the source of their Vergara coffee and sofa. But who can blame them? They mostly learned about Colombia from movies and television, and there isn’t much room for nuance in the exoticism of the 1984s. Novelist the stone, the violence of the Netflix cartels Narcos series, or the humorous otherness of Gloria in the ABC sitcom Modern family.

So when Disney announced Charm, a new animated feature film set in my home country, Colombia, it was certainly exciting and validating.

This excitement had its warnings. Disney has a complicated history of portraying non-European cultures. Even beyond the clear cases of this film was made in another era, as the representation of Amerindians in the years 1953 Peter Pan or the softened racism of the 1995s Pocahontas, the creators of Disney still struggle with cliched representations of people of color, which naturally come under scrutiny in today’s more race-conscious environment.

Disney’s first black protagonist, The princess and the Frogs Tiana, was introduced in 2009. While she herself became a popular figure herself, her film was immediately criticized for its race management. Several years later, Moana was generally well received, but suffered its own criticisms of Pacific island communities. Still, it marked a clear turning point in how the studio handled its non-white characters and settings. Moana found his heart in the amalgamation of cultures he portrays. Its nods to Polynesian culture are not only decorations, they are key elements of its history and its themes.

Enter Charm, which isn’t just set in a pastiche of similar cultures, like Disney’s Latin-inspired show Helen of Avalor. Charm Writer-directors Jared Bush, Byron Howard and Charise Castro Smith wanted to explicitly place their story in the very real country of Colombia. Their company’s recent acting history was certainly a good sign, but Hollywood’s history of British representation was reason enough to doubt. These concerns have all found a place in the midst of collective Colombian excitement as CharmOpening night was approaching, but for me, at least, they disappeared for a few minutes in the film’s prologue. Once we learn that the central family, the madrigals, like millions of real Colombians, were displaced from their homes by that abstract and ubiquitous force that we tend to simply call violence, it seemed obvious that Bush, Howard, and Smith weren’t just coming from a place of understanding, they were also a place of understanding. ‘love.

Image: Walt Disney Animation

Charm tells the story of Mirabel Madrigal, who was born into a magical family where everyone has a special gift except her. One of her sisters is super strong, another can produce flowers out of nowhere, her mother can cure any ailments with her food, and so on. But Mirabel has never received a special gift, and her lack of powers is a regular source of tension between her and her Abuela.

These gifts are not innate. They are given to the family by a magical candle that the Madrigals call our miracle, a force that saved Abuela and her three children when she was young when they were forced to flee their hometown. As violence caught up with them, killing their Abuelo, the candle gave the surviving Madrigals a home: a magical home that became a source of refuge, comfort, and special gifts for subsequent generations.

The film follows Mirabel as she sees the house, their Casita, begins to crack in the foundation, which his Abuela categorically denies in an effort to maintain order. It is in Mirabel, the least special Madrigal, to discover what endangers their miracle and to protect the house that has protected his family for all these years.

This quest to save his beloved home makes Charm not just a story together in Colombia, but on Colombia too. There is nothing more Colombian than the desire to find a home in an inherently broken country.

Colombia’s problems are so intrinsic that being aware from birth almost seems necessary to feel Colombian. Spain’s genocidal conquest, along with the decade-long independence process that followed, paved the way for 200 years of very messy history. Nine civil wars between liberals and conservatives during the 19th century resulted in an intractable national schism where the only overlap between the two sides was the exploitation and dismissal of a predominantly racialized rural underclass. Class tensions continued to grow until the global advent of communism gave rise to left-wing guerrillas, spawning fascist militias across the country in response. In this an armed conflict, both sides finally abandoned their ideology in favor of bloody profits from drug trafficking.

It is a very brief and even generous summary of our national history, but it is even more detailed than the picture the First World tends to have of us. It makes sense, however, that as this violent environment became pervasive, most of the media created about us focused solely on this. Violence, after all, defiles almost all Colombian families. This focus on the country’s tensions also occurs in Colombian-made media, as evidenced by the narco-novels that clutter our networks. We’ve come to believe that’s all we get: an echo chamber of drugs, massacres, kidnappings, indifferent politicians, and a population that lacks memory, but still carries its baggage.

The Colombian Cultural Trust, a collection of consultants from a wide variety of fields brought in to ensure the authenticity of films, may have spoken to writer-directors about this problem. The Disney film about our country could not openly include our violent past and present. But at some point, they decided not to ignore it either. The Colombian Disney film centers on finding a place free from this innate suffering: a place that its inhabitants can safely call home.

Image: Walt Disney Animation

So how wonderful, really, that we can indulge in the fun, the color, the joy of Charm while so much media about us focuses on these vicious circles of violence that have been trapped. What a miracle that after all this time we still have such beautiful things to describe at Disney, from unique musical styles to delicious food and a rich storytelling tradition. Just as the madrigals discovered, it’s a miracle that we can still share these gifts.

Questions of representation have become a cliché, especially since representation only superficially addresses biggest cultural issues in Hollywood media. However, it is undeniable that there is is the power to see your own world elevated to iconic fairy tales and animated blockbusters.

The Cultural Trust has helped Charm leave behind caricature and stereotypes to create something that rings true to its subjects. This approach, first implemented with the Oceanic Story Trust in the production of Moana, is proving to be a step in the right direction for Disney when it comes to telling stories outside the European bubble.

Is this the product of a multi-billion dollar company that understands how good it is to tap into increasingly diverse markets? Of course, but that does not prevent the small players in this system from approaching a personal project with love. They set out to create something that would resonate with people all over the world, but also specifically with Colombians, knowing that we don’t always feel that way. And if the first reactions here in Colombia are any indication, the film is resonant. Not because of cynical corporate decisions, but because the artists behind the film cared.

But it is more than a simple representation. Happiness represented in Charm is not only the escape, its challenge. It is about challenging this notion that we Colombians must be miserable forever.

After arguing throughout the film about how to save the house and who to blame for its impending destruction, the Madrigals finally have to come to terms with their miracle not being the Magic House, or their magical gifts. In fact, the miracle is that after all these years the family somehow figured out how to thrive in the face of tragedy. Magic gave them their Casita, of course, but they or they were those who created love, beauty and community there. A shattered story brought them there, but it’s a miracle they’re still there regardless. And at the end of the day, it’s worth a lot.

In the process of the film’s deep rooting in Colombian culture, whether through Lin-Manuel Miranda’s well-documented music that spans all manner of regional genres or the unique cast of characters meant to encompass a strange and disparate land, Charm celebrates Colombia’s diversity, the happiness that can be found in its art, nature, heritage and, most of all, its people.

Perhaps the most telling detail is the deliberate choice not to give The Violence a face. If the brief history lesson above is any indication, this force that moved the madrigals could have been anything from militias to warlords. Of course, Disney probably avoided details because they would be too graphic or complicated for young viewers (or, more cynically, because they could be seen as a political statement). But I choose to see it differently.

In Charm, unlike all other American representations of Colombia, there is no room for The Violence or its authors. The focus is on the survivors. It is the miracle of thriving when you seem almost cosmically predisposed to suffer endlessly. Because that’s Colombia: a country of people who do their best to thrive in spite of themselves.

Were a land of Mirabels, all struggling to figure out how to fix these evils that seem to be our birthright. As Mirabels predicts Uncle Bruno, have been overwhelmed by an undeniably dire future. Like Abuela, we sometimes struggle to pretend that these threats don’t exist because we can’t bear the thought of facing them again. Like madrigals, each tried to deal with it all on their own and achieved, perhaps through projects like Charm, that maybe we don’t have to.