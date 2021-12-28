These 14 Bollywood actors reigned over the hearts of moviegoers in 2021

While 2021 was an incredibly difficult year for Bollywood with the continued lockdowns, the only bright spot was that audiences got to see incredible movies and unforgettable performances, even if it was on their smartphones or TV screens. We take a look at

Kartik Aaryan in Dhamaka With his childlike charm, humor and relativity, Kartik Aaryan had already won hearts in the romantic comedy genre, but took a surprising turn this year with Dhamaka. The talented actor has proven his versatility in hard-hitting drama and introduced audiences to a whole new side of his acting prowess. He not only delivered his best career performance, but also one of the best performances of the year.

Kriti Sanon in Mimi Truly the best performer of the year, Kriti Sanon, took on the role of surrogate early in her career; a daring risk that paid off and how! The young superstar not only endorsed the film and thrilled critics and audiences alike with her performance in Mimi, but also endorsed a sensitive concept of surrogacy. The film did for her what Raazi did for Alia Bhatt and Piku for Deepika Padukone, really put her on the map as a talent to be reckoned with!

Vicky Kaushal in Udham – Making us believe that there is a revolutionary sleeping in all of us, Vicky Kaushal gave us another composed, mature but fascinating performance in Udham. The actor made this exquisite, gritty, patriotic film with elan.

Tara Sutaria in Tadap – If there is one name that has captivated us by its pure presence on the screen, it is Tara Sutaria. The young actress has completely justified her role in a mainstream commercial film like Tadap, a naturalness that you cannot take your eyes off!

Nushrratt Bharuccha in Chhorii It was quite a year for Nushrratt Bharuccha first with Ajeeb Daastans for which she was nominated in the Best Actress category at the Asian Content Awards at the Busan International Film Festival and then with Chhorii. The film was a turning point in her career as she stepped out of her comfort zone and carried the film with an important message. Chhorii made it clear to many that it is high time we started to recognize Nushrratt as a competent actor. Not to mention the fabulous performance she delivered in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Vidya Balan in Sherni – Constantly at odds with entrenched patriarchy, Vidya Balan in Sherni fights tooth and nail to stand up for what she believes in. The actress stood out and made an impact without the theatricality, even in the haunting silences.

Fatima Sana Shaikh in Ajeeb Daastans Fatima has always been a versatile actress, but her nuanced interpretation in the Ajeeb Daastans anthology has only solidified her position as one of the best actresses in the country. The actress made an impact even in the silent breaks and was praised for another great performance.

Abhishek Banerjee in Ajeeb Daastans, Ankahi Kahaniyaa and Rashmi Rocket Abhishek Banerjee was celebrated on the OTT platform for Ajeeb Daastans and Ankahi Kahaniyaa and later with Rashmi Rocket in an empowering role. The actor is already hailed as a young Pankaj Tripathi, a huge compliment we could add!

Sohum Shah in Maharani– Famous Tumbbad actor Sohum Shah took the place of politician Bhima Bharti in Maharani, a powerful but extremely complex character. What was interesting was that he gave an unconventional performance of a character based on Lalu Prasad Yadav. Sohum has proven that one does not need to imitate the mannerism or diction of the bihari, and that one can still achieve a powerful performance in an original style.

Vijay Varma in Ok Computer – Vijay Varma tried out the role of a cyber cell officer, Sajjan Kundu, an angry young geek in Anand Gandhi presented a sci-fi satire. Following his breakout performance in the 2019 film Gully Boy, he has previously wowed audiences with web series like A Appropriate Boy, She, and Mirzapur 2.

Adarsh ​​Gourav in Le Tigre Blanc – The White Tiger was the key to Adarsh ​​Gourav in the world of cinema. He received the IMDB Breakout STARmeter Award for the film and earned him the drama series “Extrapolations” where he shares the screen with legendary Meryl Streep and David Schwimmer, among others.

Farhan Akhtar in Toofaan – The force behind Toofaan, Farhan Akhtar, nailed everything from boxing streaks to emotional scenes that required vulnerability. The actor went down to the character’s skin and underwent a physical transformation for the role; not only to play Toofaan but to become Toofaan.

Manoj Bajpayee in The Family Man 2 – Like most of his film projects, Manoj Bajpayee eclipsed the rest in The Family Man 2. The actor hooked audiences to the screen in the comedy, fast-paced series. Formidable and magnetic, Manoj Bajpayee retains his title of one of the best actors of all time!

Kay Kay Menon in Special Ops 1.5 – Kay Kay Menon delivered another top notch performance in Special Ops 1.5. The actor took him out of the park as he worked his way through murky politics, red-tapism and made poker-faced remarks in his signature loot.