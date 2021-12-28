2021 so bad for Nollywood: here are 18 dead actors, actresses

In just three days, the year 2021 will be history. For the Nollywood industry in Nigeria, 2021 has been a terrible year. This is because 18 actors and actresses couldn’t do it. They must change their permanent address to the great country beyond, they are dead.

Almost every month of the year there have been weeping and wailing as veteran actors and actresses, as well as future deceased. The year has left bitter stories in the industry.

Below are the actors and actresses who died before the end of 2021.

1. Orisabunmi

Veteran Yoruba actress Folake Aremu, known as Orisabunmi, was the first recorded causation in the film industry following her death on January 5, 2021.

Orisabunmi died at the age of 60, four months after the death of her ex-husband Jimoh Aliu, better known as Aworo.

Orisabunmi, originally from Olla in Kwara State, died at the age of 60 at her residence in Ibadan, Oyo State. She is said to have died from a brief illness.

2. Jim Lawson

Famous Nollywood actor, radio host and writer Jim Lawson Maduike died on January 9, 2021 after complaining of bodily pain earlier.

The veteran actor then slept and did not wake up the next morning.

The Imo State comedian was also famous as a voice over artist, filmmaker and television personality.

He joined the Nollywood film industry in 2004 and has since starred in over 150 films.

3. David Mela

David Mela was a booming Nollywood actor before death cut him short on January 11, 2021

According to Idoma Voice, the talented actor suffered from an undisclosed illness and has already taken a social media hiatus for weeks.

4. Dan Nkoloagu

Dan Nkoloagu became the third veteran actor to leave the Nigerian film industry after his son Dan Nkoloagu junior was told of his death on Facebook on January 23, 2021.

Buthe died on Jan.22, according to the son’s post.

5. Ernest Asuzu

Nollywood actor Ernest Asuzu, who suffered a stroke, also passed away on January 26, 2021.

The news of his death has been confirmed by his wife, Jennifer Asuzu.

Ernest Asuzu started his acting career in the 90s and rose to prominence after starring in the 1997 Nollywood classic Rituals

He was the toast of Nollywood until his career plunged after suffering a stroke in 2015, and it affected his speech. He was also bedridden for three years.

6. Victor Decker

Victor Decker was found dead in his apartment on February 16, 2021 in his apartment. He died at the age of 72.

His neighbor had to break open the door to his apartment before finding his decomposed lifeless body sitting in his living room.

7. Bruno Iwuoha

The veteran actor died on April 10, after losing a long battle with diabetes and blindness. He was 68 years old.

He died in Abuja National Hospital. Bruno, the Abia state-born actor, had been in a coma for about three weeks before giving up.

Bruno Obinna Iwuoha has starred in many films and also won several awards during his career.

He won the award for Best Supporting Actor at the 3rd Africa Movie Academy Awards for his performance in the film Sins of the Flesh.

8. Abiodun Aleja

Abiodun Aleja, dancer, actor and filmmaker passed away on May 22 at Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH).

Aleja has contributed to several Nollywood films and has collaborated with Kunle Afolayan and Tunde Kelani. He attended Orile Owu Grammar School and graduated with the class from 1978-1983. 9. Rich Oganiru

The actor died on August 11 after months of illness. Before his death, a video of the actor went viral where he was lying on his sickbed and seeking financial help from well-meaning Nigerians. Illness led to his death. Oganiru had appeared in over 300 films. Some of them are Queen of Hasso Rock, Wasted Effort, Pay Day, Lacrima, Stoneface in Love, Givers Never Lack, Sa Majesté, Yellow Fe Rich Odichinma Azu ver, My Destiny, Battle Of The Rich, Political Control, among others . 10. Stanley Okoro Another Nollywood actor, Stanley Okoro passed away on August 12. He is said to have died of a suspected case of food poisoning. Okoro, an actor who normally played comedic roles in movies, had been a fast rising star. The actor’s death came a day when fellow Nollywood actor Rich Oganiru died weeks after reports of his poor health surfaced online. 11. Prince Ifeanyi’s dike Veteran Nollywood actor Ifeanyi Dike passed away on August 27 after battling kidney disease contracted years ago. Dike died after being hospitalized for weeks, Emeka Rising, president of the Actors Guild Association (AGN). 12. Rachel Oniga The popular Nollywood actress died on July 31. She is said to have died of malaria and typhoid. Oniga appeared in dozens of Nollywood films in English and Yoruba before her disappearance. Born May 23, 1957; the delightful actress began her career in 1993. Her first film was the blockbuster, Onome, while her first film in the Yoruba sector of the film industry was Owo Blow. The 64-year-old actress worked for a European engineering consulting firm headquartered in Nigeria. Over the course of her career, which spanned approximately 27 years, the multi-award winning actress has featured in films like The Wedding Party, The Royal Hibiscus Hotel, 30 Days in Atlanta, Sango, Out of Bounds, among others. 13. Victor Olaotan The veteran actor, best known for his role in the Nigerian television series Tinsel, died on August 27. He was 69 years old. The actor, who was diagnosed with kidney cancer in 2020, died on December 15.

Before her death, Fubara starred in many Nollywood productions including Smart Money Woman, Castle and Castle, Quams money, Royal Hibiscus Hotel and others.

18. Sam Obiago