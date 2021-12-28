Entertainment
Denzel Washington, Ben Affleck and more
Light, camera, action! From Denzel Washington at Ben affleck, many actors went seamlessly from camera to camera, but it wasn’t always as easy as it seemed.
During her directorial debut in 2019, Booksmart, Olivia wilde remembered getting some really terrible advice from a fellow actor turned director that she will never forget because I knew I had to do the opposite, she said Variety in February 2021.
CO The alum said the Hollywood star, whom she chose not to name, made such a bad suggestion that she almost couldn’t believe they were serious.
[They] said, listen, the way to get respect on a set, you got to have three arguments a day. Three great arguments that restore your power, remind all in charge, be the predator, Wilde recalled. It is the opposite of my approach. And I don’t want any of that.
While Bradley Cooper quickly established himself as a big Hollywood star in films such as The Hangover, he said NPR in 2018 that he had always wanted to be a director.
my curiosity [in directing] seems to be a little different from a lot of other actors, the Wedding crashes said the actor at the time. I always spent all of my time, as much as I could, in the editing rooms and observation directors, asking questions of team members and learning more about the goals, etc.
All that time studying helped him with the making of his first film, 2018s A star is born, which received rave reviews, but said Time that it took a lot of courage to get behind the camera.
I always knew I wanted to direct, he confided to the magazine in 2018. Always. It was therefore a question of facing the fear of doing so. I said at 40 if I didn’t shoot shame on me.
Cooper was 42 when he released his first movie, but there’s no right age to change careers in Hollywood. You just have to ask Ron howard.
the Andy Griffith Show alum started playing at the age of 5, but said CBS News in 2013 that it just wasn’t for him. I didn’t think I was a strong enough actor, he said at the time. I felt in so many ways [directing] was a more complete reflection of who I am, what I love to do.
After having the chance to make the film on a low budget Grand Theft Auto in 1977 at the age of 23, Howard realized he enjoyed being in charge.
When you’re an actor you often feel victimized, you see the end result, oh they didn’t use that take, they didn’t use that take, how come? There is no how it is done? with the director, he said. There is only one person to watch. Walk towards the mirror if you want to know why. But I prefer it.
Keep scrolling to learn more about the actors who are also directors:
