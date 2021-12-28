Bollywood superstar Salman Khan survives snakebite

Indian actor Salman Khan was attacked by a snake in his country home and spent six hours in hospital being treated for a possibly poisonous bite, Indian media reported.

The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday, ahead of his 56th birthday on Monday, when he attempted to remove the animal from the house with a stick, the actor told reporters.

Khan said he “picked up the snake with a lot of love and pulled it out, and the snake curled up on the stick, then started to climb.”

After the snake bit him once, the villagers shouted that he had to be taken to the hospital so hard that he had bitten him again out of fear of the commotion, he said.

He said he was treated with antivenom in hospital, kept under observation for six hours, and then released.

The snake was then found to be non-venomous. He was safely released into the jungle after the encounter, Khan said.

Who is Salman Khan?

Khan is one of the biggest and highest paid names in Bollywood, but has been the center of a number of controversies, in keeping with his bad boy movie image.

In 2015, he was convicted of culpable homicide for a hit-and-run in 2002 in which a homeless man died, but his five-year sentence was overturned soon after by a higher court.

He was also convicted in 2018 for shooting down two rare antelopes on a hunting trip in 1998, but denied killing the animals.

TBEN contributed to this report

Edited by: Rob Turner

