Ranvir Shoreys’ son tests positive for Covid-19 after Goa vacation, actor shares update
Ranvir Shoreys, 10, Haroon, has tested positive for Covid-19. The actor tweeted much the same and wrote that the wave is real.
Ranvir Shorey with his son Haroon.
Ranvir Shorey and his ex-wife, Konkona Sensharmas’ son Haroon have tested positive for Covid-19. Ranvir took to Twitter to let everyone know that her 10-year-old had passed the mandatory test when he returned to Mumbai after his vacation in Goa. They are currently asymptomatic and in quarantine.
10 YEAR OLD RANVIR SHOREYS HAROON IS POSITIVE FOR COVID
On Tuesday, December 28, Ranvir Shorey tweeted about his son Haroons’ positive Covid result. He also warned everyone that the wave is real. My son Haroon and I were on vacation in #Goa, and during routine RT-PCR testing for the return flight to Mumbai, he tested positive for #Covid. The wave is real. #India (sic), wrote Ranvir.
My son Haroon and I were on vacation at #Goa, and during routine RT-PCR testing for the flight back to Mumbai, it was found to be #Covid positive. We are both completely asymptomatic and immediately quarantined until further examination.
The wave is real. #India
Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) December 28, 2021
RANVIR THANKS FANS FOR HIS WISHES
In a following tweet, Ranvir wrote that he would have his son tested again and also pass a Covid-19 test himself. He tweeted: “We are planning to retest for him tomorrow, to rule out a false positive, and we are also testing, although I am vaccinated (sic).” The actor also thanked his fans for their wishes.
We are planning to retest for him tomorrow, to rule out a false positive, and we are also testing, although I am vaccinated.
Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) December 28, 2021
On the job front, Ranvir Shorey was last seen in 420 IPC, which now airs on Zee5. Directed by Manish Gupta, the film also stars Vinay Pathak, Gul Panag and Rohan Vinod Mehra, among others.
READ ALSO | Ranvir Shorey says OTT gives him opportunities Bollywood never did. Interview
Click here for IndiaToday.ins full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
