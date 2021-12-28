The Bollywood and TV celebrities we said goodbye to in 2021





The 20s of our lives have been a very tumultuous decade so far. 2021 was a year of reprieve, with stammering steps towards reopening the world. The entertainment industry got a well-deserved hiatus with theaters opening at limited capacity, but throughout the year they also suffered massive losses with the deaths of some legends and shining stars due to illness. prolonged, complications from COVID and other reasons. Dilip Kumar Mohammed Yusuf Khan, known as Dilip Kumar, died on July 1 after a long battle with prostate cancer. His lasting legacy lives on with his name etched in the history books, among the greatest comedians, due to his founding work in films like “Devdas” and “Mughal e Azam”. He is credited with bringing realism to Indian cinema. Puneeth rajkumar Famous Kannada actor, “Power Star,” Puneeth Rajkumar succumbed to major cardiac arrest on October 29. He was well known for films such as Raajakumara, Chakravuyha and Power. He was 46 years old. Surekha Sikri Nationally award-winning actress Surekha Sikri passed away on July 16. She has done justice to many roles in film, television and the theater. Earning a lot of reviews for her film “Badhai Ho” in 2018, she was also known for her roles in “Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani” and “Balika Vadhu”. Shravan rathod Composer Shravan Rathod of the Nadeem-Shravan duo died of post-COVID complications after suffering from cardiomyopathy with multiple organ failure on April 22. He was 66 years old. Sidharth shukla Promising stardom Sidharth Shuklas sadly took a break on September 2 due to a sudden heart attack. He was 40 years old. The beloved actor had starred in “Balika Vadhu”, “Dil Se Dil Tak”, “Broken But Beautiful 3” and also won Bigg Boss season 13. Anupam Shyam Veteran actor Anupam Shyam died on August 8 from a kidney infection. The actor is known for his appearances in films like Slumdog Millionaire and Bandit Queen. Ghanshyam Nayak Known for playing the beloved character of Nattu Kaka in ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashmah’, he passed away on October 3 after a long battle with cancer. Amit Mistry Known for his roles in “Bandish Bandits”, “Ek Chalis Ki Last Local”, “Kya Kehna”, Amit Mistry died on April 23 at the age of 47. Rajiv kapoor Actor, director, producer, Rajiv Kapoor was known for his hit film “Ram Teri Ganga Maili”. Raj Kapoor’s youngest son died of cardiac arrest on February 2. Bikramjeet Kanwarpal Appearing in several movies, TV shows and web series like ‘Rocket Singh’, ‘2 States’, ‘Page 3’, ‘Diya Aur Baati Hum’ and Anil Kapoors 24, Bikramjeet Kanwarpal breathed his last on May 1. He died at the age of 52 due to complications from Covid 19. Bramha mishra The Mirzapur actor was found dead at his Mumbai home on December 3. Best known for playing Lalit in the popular series, he was believed to have died of a heart attack. He was 36 years old. Raj kaushal Filmmaker Raj Kaushal died on June 30 from cardiac arrest. He is survived by his wife and television presenter Mandira Bedi and his children Veer and Tara. After assisting Mukul Anand, he directed three films “Pyaar Mein Kabhie Kabhie”, “Shaadi Ka Ladoo” and “Anthony Kaun Hai”. Arvind Trivedi Veteran actor Arvind Trivedi, who played Ravan in Ramanand Sagars 1987, the iconic Ramayan TV series, died on October 8 of a heart attack. He was 82 years old. Trivedi also suffered from age-related illnesses. Yusuf Hussein | Veteran actor Yusuf Husain died due to complications from COVID-19 while undergoing treatment at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on October 31. He has acted in movies like ‘Dil Chahta Hai’, ‘Dhoom’, ‘Apahran’, ‘Vivah’, ‘O My God!’ and ‘Krissh 3’ and ‘Raees’, among others

