Matrix Resurrections co-writer confirms another original Matrix actor is almost back





Matrix resurrections only brings back a few actors like Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss for its meta-sequel. Most of the cast include new faces, even in familiar roles like Morpheus and Agent Smith. Matrix resurrections co-writer Aleksandar Hemon explained that another original actor from The matrix almost came back. The plot of "The matrix resurrections" Jonathan Groff as Agent Smith | Photos of Warner Bros. The sequel to the franchise finds Neo (Reeves) living a seemingly normal life as Thomas A. Anderson. He works as the most famous game designer in the world after developing a popular game called The matrix. He sees the analyst (Neil Patrick Harris) to help him control his allegedly hallucinogenic episodes. Neo sees Trinity (Moss) in a cafe, but now her name is Tiffany. They no longer recognize each other. However, Morpheus (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) shows up with a red and blue pill. He gives Neo the option of staying in this world or taking the red pill and clearing his mind. Another original 'The Matrix' actor almost returned for 'The Matrix Resurrections' Gizmodo interviewed Matrix resurrections co-writers Hemon and David Mitchell on several spoilers in the film. They asked if Laurence Fishburne and Hugo Weaving still had plans not to return as Morpheus and Agent Smith. Hemon and Mitchell discussed how certain script changes happened when an original Matrix the actor couldn't make it work. "A new Morpheus was there from the start", Hemon said. We knew Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss would be involved. Without them this thing would not have been possible. Hemon continued: "But the other thing, during my brief career in cinema, I learned that cinema is a world of contingency. And so people may or may not, you know, sign up or if they sign up, some things can change. It looks like Weaving is almost back, but he couldn't get it to work due to scheduling conflicts. Jonathan Groff ultimately played the role. There were preliminary talks [presumably with Hugo Weaving] and so we weren't involved with the people there, but it wasn't fully resolved, Hemon said. Because the premise ofThe matrixand [this] the movie is somewhat different, Agent Smith would have been different in some ways no matter who played it. Hemon continued: "And Jonathan Groff is amazing in this role. He added a dimension that I couldn't foresee while we were writing. But there is an increased emotional emotivity in the film and then it fits into this model. Jonathan Groff had no idea he was auditioning for Agent Smith Hollywood journalist interviewed Groff, who was unaware he was auditioning for Smith. He read lines for The Analyst, which would ultimately go to Harris. However, Matrix resurrections Writer / director Lana Wachowski didn't want Groff to just emulate Weaving. Matrix resurrections open to mixed reviews. However, the reviews were not the result of Groff's performance. In fact, many critics have praised Groff's portrayal of Agent Smith. He brought a nuanced take on a familiar character, making him truly his own. Matrix resurrections currently playing in theaters and on HBO Max with the ad-free plan. RELATED: The Matrix Resurrections: Red & Blue Pill Instagram Pages Asks You To Pick A Side And Fans Love It

