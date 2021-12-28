The 7 Best Southern Hollywood Movies of 2021: Spotlighting Local Cinematic Gems of the Year | Movies / TV

Well, some years are better than others, and 2021 was a lean year. This includes local movie releases.

And, so, while for the past decade and a half I’ve usually given you an end-of-year list of my 10 favorite local movies, I’m truncating it down to seven movies this year, just to make sure only the best of the best. better make the cut.

I’m sure I don’t need to tell you, it’s just that kind of year.

7. Palmer

Certainly, this Justin Timberlake drama set on the North Rim deals with a well-worn theme, telling the story of an emotionally battered adult rescued by a precocious child. But just because we’ve heard variations on the same theme before doesn’t automatically flow. The important thing is how well it fills in the blanks. In the case of Palmer, who is helmed by actor-director Fisher Stevens, he does it just well enough with a load of good intentions to go with him for an enjoyable but low-calorie viewing.

Where to watch: Stream on Apple TV +.

6. Mary Queen of Vietnam

Named after the Catholic Church in eastern New Orleans around which much of the local Vietnamese community revolves, this hour-long documentary directed by Bao Ngo and written and produced by Belizaire, the Cajun filmmaker Glen Pitre is a cleverly assembled history lesson focused on the region. on the Vietnamese diaspora after the withdrawal of the Americas from Saigon in 1975.

Equally important to the local audience, it also offers viewers a colorful and lively celebration of one of the newest flavors of New Orleans cultural gumbo.

Where to watch: is not currently displayed.

5. Buddy Guy: the blues chases the blues far

Legendary Louisiana blues guitarist Buddy Guy, who has influenced everyone from Jimi Hendrix and Eric Clapton to Stevie Ray Vaughn and Carlos Santana, gets a long-awaited feature in this performance-packed documentary. Built around new and archival interviews as well as never-before-seen concert footage, the film from directors Devin Amar, Matt Mitchener and Charles Todds who starred as part of the PBS American Masters series before making its local debut in November. at the New Orleans Film Festival is a decent footing – a stunning musical tribute to the Lettsworth legend, who, at 85, continues to do his thing.

Where to watch: Currently not playing.

4. Neutral earth

Affable, persuasive, and thoughtful at the same time, The Neutral Ground is the kind of skillfully crafted film that has a singular way of making you laugh and squirm a little in your seat at the same time, then walk away impatient to talk about it. that you just saw. Directed by former Daily Show producer CJ Hunt, it’s an often humorous and surprisingly personal film that uses the 2015-2017 struggle against the removal of New Orleans landmarks as a springboard to a broader examination of a much of the refusal of the Americas to accept, let alone confront, its racism. past and present. Granted, that’s a lot of territory to cover, but Hunt is proving to be an excellent tour guide on this leg of the trip.

Where to watch: Streaming on YouTube and Google+.

3. Bayou blue

Writer-director-actor Justin Chons’ independent drama shows what can happen when a filmmaker is sufficiently diligent, observant enough, and willing to immerse himself in local culture and surround himself with a largely local crew. Of course, New Orleans is simply the setting for Chons’ story, about a child born in Korea adopted by an American family who, now an adult, faces deportation. But Chon is a storyteller smart enough to take advantage of the city’s personality and textures to give his film a very specific and very authentic sense of place.

Where to Watch: Available on most major streaming platforms.

2. Cmon Cmon

Joaquin Phoenix stars in this tender-hearted and painfully honest coming-of-age movie set partly in New Orleans in 2020, but 9-year-old actor Woody Norman is the real eye-opener. Going hand in hand with the much more seasoned Phoenix, it provides writer-director Mike Mills with his heart and soul, helping him capture both the joy and the dread, the wonder and the frustration of parenthood into a clever package. and moving.

Where to Watch: Available on most major streaming platforms.

1. Grand Chief, Black Hawk

In an environment awash with documentaries on Indian Mardi Gras culture, director Jonathan Isaac Jacksons Big Chief, Black Hawk, which premiered at the American Black Film Festival in November, stands out not only for its superb cinematography and feel. poetic, but also by its point of view. From a storytelling standpoint, it follows the experiences of teenager Terrence Williams Jr., aka Big Chief T of the Black Hawk Hunters gang, as he and his tribe prepare for Mardi Gras 2021. But at the core, it is a film about Mardi Gras Indians presented in the voice of Mardi Gras Indians, that is to say in the voice of Black New Orleans, which, as rare as it is, gives the film a sense of authenticity which goes hand in hand with its skillful coverage of the past, present and future of one of New Orleans’ most cherished cultural traditions.

Where to watch: Coming soon.

Mike Scott can be contacted at [email protected]

