Peyton List presents the new season

Cobra Kai returns for its fourth season Friday on Netflix with more action, more tension, and most importantly, more All Valley Karate Tournament.

The stakes are high for this tournament go-around. Daniel (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny (William Zabka) put aside their 30-plus-year rivalry to combine their dojos with the goal of defeating John Kreese (Martin Kove) and the evil Cobra Kai. With the tournament on the horizon, Kreese made a proposition to Daniel and Johnny: If Cobra Kai loses, he will go. But if Daniel and Johnny lose, Cobra Kai will reign supreme in the Valley.

Adding a wrinkle to this feud: Johnnys’ son Robby (Tanner Buchanan) joined Kreese and Cobra Kai after his relationship with his father deteriorated. Kreeses’ prized student Tory (Peyton List), who like Robby has had his fair share of personal struggles, was a major factor in Robby’s passage to the dark side.

Tory is definitely playing on Robby’s insecurities and she feels like she can see right through him and try, you know, I’m thinking of manipulating him into getting into Cobra Kai, List said TODAY in a Zoom interview. In season four, I think it’s more of that and their relationship develops a lot, but I also think that they can relate to a lot of things. They were put in a really similar situation when it comes to their family background and dynamics and, like, what they’ve been through as people.

Tory is focused on winning the All Valley tournament in season four, List said. Netflix

Cobra Kai also welcomes a key character from his past: Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), the over-the-top (but entertaining) villain from the 1989 film The Karate Kid Part III. List said Griffith brought great energy to the series.

I was very intimidated by Thomas’ arrival because I think Silver is one of the more intense karate kid villains and he didn’t disappoint, List, 23, explained. He brings that intensity, and he’s, I mean, an amazing martial artist in real life, and seeing him just stretch between holds on the mats, or, you know, do a little practice. The man is doing the splits. He’s a strong individual and he’s still as fit as he was (at the time of Part III).

Tory, who is intense herself, doesn’t necessarily get along with Silver. List said their relationship was complicated.

His entry as another sensei in the Cobra Kai dojo was something Tory isn’t necessarily sure about, and Torys isn’t very keen to accept it, she revealed.

One thing Tory and Silver have in common is a ruthless approach to karate. Tory has been at the center of a few epic fights with Daniels ‘daughter, Sam (Mary Mouser), over the past few seasons, including those at their school and at Sams’ house. List said those fights required both physical and mental preparation.

These are long hours and we work with our stunt team every day. Every chance that we can get, every second that we can get, we just prepare for these fights and we stretch, work and go over the choreography. And we work with some of the best stunt choreographers and martial artists and equally talented humans.

But, yeah, it definitely is, it made me a lot stronger being a part of this show. Yeah, I don’t think I’ve ever been in better shape.

Filming these scenes was also a lot of fun for List.

Nothing compares to the energy of finishing a fight scene, she said, comparing big brawls to a dance where everyone has to hit their beat and their mark and their fight move and choreography.

It’s just the best. I’ve never had such a rush after finishing a scene, she added.

A brawl at Sam’s home at the end of season three did little to silence the feud between her and Tory. Netflix

While it’s easy to label Tory as one of the series’ villains, given her association with Cobra Kai and her clashes with Sam, List thinks her character is more than just a bad girl, a bit as Cobra Kai showed that Johnny isn’t necessarily just a bad guy.

I think the more I delved into his family life and his past it’s just, you know, everyone has a story and everyone has somewhere where they’re from, she said. . I mean, it all depends on how you deal with it too and how you deal with yourself from that, but I think Tory has some room for redemption. I mean, I think it’s gonna take a long time, but I think she’s a strong girl and she just has to own up to her mistakes.

List, which will launch a new makeup brand in January called Beauty Pley, has already completed season five of Cobra Kai. There is no official word yet on the future of the Emmy-nominated series beyond that, but List believes there is room for the series to develop even further.

I can see the show go on for a lot longer. I mean, maybe it’s just me. But I think the way the writers and creators only pulled out of three movies and the way they kept it going, and also the new characters that they added to the show and the whole world, I think. that they can expand, she said.