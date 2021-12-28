Chilean ‘shy girl’ photographed by LAPD while shopping





The 14-year-old whose life was cut short on Thursday when an LAPD officer shot her in a Burlington clothing store in North Hollywood appeared to be in her adopted country. Valentina Orellana-Peralta came from Chile to the United States with her mother, Soledad Peralta, about six months ago to visit her older sister, who worked in a restaurant. Valentina was a shy girl in Chile, but things were going well for her in the United States, her aunt Carolina Peralta, 51, said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times. She was catching up with her English and was more outgoing. She was happy to be with her older sister. Valentina Orellana-Peralta. (Caroline Peralta) Valentina was born and raised in the working-class neighborhood of Macul in Santiago, the capital of Chile. Her father, Juan Pablo Orellana, was a bank employee, her aunt said. Soledad Peralta and his youngest daughter had decided to reunite the family in the United States. They were working on documents to stay in the country permanently. Valentina’s father visited Los Angeles on Sunday. The family took to the internet to ask police to release footage of the shooting and to raise money for travel. Carolina Peralta said she was legally advised on the next steps. The funeral is scheduled to take place on January 3. Carolina Peralta said Valentina enjoyed listening to reggaeton and having her niece and mom go shopping on the day of the shoot. Valentina died in her mother’s arms, inside the locker room, her aunt said. My sister does not understand how this drama could have happened just when they managed to reunite the family. A deceased victim and the suspect in footage released by the LAPD of the fatal Burlington store shooting. (Los Angeles Police Department) For memory : A previous caption in the photo taken inside the store mistakenly identified the person on the floor as Valentina Orellana-Peralta. The person has not been nominated by the LAPD. Police said officers responded to a call around 11:45 a.m. Thursday regarding an assault with a fatal weapon at the North Hollywood store in the 12100 block of Victory Boulevard. Shortly after, the police shot the suspect a short distance from a woman he allegedly assaulted. The man, identified by the Los Angeles County Coroners’ Office as Daniel Elena Lopez, 24, was fatally shot in the chest. The unidentified woman he allegedly assaulted was hospitalized for treatment. It was not until after the shooting, while searching the store, that officers found Valentina in a dressing room; she was hit by an officers’ bullet that pierced a wall near Elena Lopez, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Edwin Arroyo, Nancys’ cleaning services supervisor, spent Friday morning cleaning up broken glass near store front doors before heading to the second-floor locker rooms. There, he said, he saw blood smeared on a wall, on a cream-colored dress left on a hanger, and on more than a dozen other objects. He described it as a horrible scene. I don’t know how many shots there were, he said, but there was a lot of blood. Flowers were left in memory of Valentina Orellana-Peralta. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times) Jorge Poblete is special envoy to Santiago, Chile.

