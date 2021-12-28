Exile Content Studio Partners With Spanish Artist Edgar To Launch New Lil Heroes Entertainment Franchise With Kids ‘Animated Series Based On Lil Heroes’ NFTs | Business





LOS ANGELES – (BUSINESS WIRE) – December 28, 2021– Exile Content Studio has struck a deal with Spanish artist Edgar Plans and Curatible to partner with a series of NFTs (non-fungible tokens) based on the work of Plans, which will serve as the basis for a new entertainment franchise named Lil Heroes. . NFTs will be launched in January 2022. The deal is part of a long-term, forward-thinking strategy for Exile, one of Hollywood’s leading content providers to English and Spanish speaking audiences around the world. The company envisions Lil Heroes as an enduring entertainment franchise with multiple components, including an animated children’s television series, virtual metaverse experience, consumer products, and publishing. This is our first foray into NFT and we couldn’t be more excited to partner with Edgar and Curatible, said Daniel Eilemberg, president of content at Exile. We believe that NFTs can be a powerful way to build engaged communities around art, fashion and entertainment franchises, while rewarding early fans with real value and ownership. Building this franchise not only for, but with the community is a new way of thinking about the relationship between a studio and its audience, and we were excited to explore it. Based in Gijn, Spain, Madrid-born Plans is a contemporary visual artist whose works have been featured in key galleries and museums including the Almine Rech in Paris, Brussels and Shanghai, the Museum of Modern Art of Moscow and Galeria Miguel Alzueta in Barcelona. He is best known for his colorful, expressive and lively cartoon characters with big eyes and mouse ears, known as Animal Heroes, which he places in his multimedia works on urban backdrops of doodles and scribbles like serious social comments about racism and gender equality. I am delighted to partner with Exile and Curatible to bring this unique collection of NFT to life, said Edgar Plans. Lil Heroes is a collection inspired by the work I’ve created throughout my career as an artist, and I can’t wait to share this art with a new audience and explore how we can build on this franchise in the entertainment area. Curatible is a team of art collectors who want to revolutionize the way people acquire, collect and appreciate art. By leveraging the early stages of blockchain and NFT technology, Curatible is building a community that bridges the divide between the physical and digital worlds. Curatible works with renowned international artists to create unique NFT collections based on their work, allowing artists to gain a foothold in the digital art world and NFT collectors to invest in art creators with experience. and an actual market value. We are creating a bridge between traditional art and the digital world. And we are happy to collaborate with a contemporary artist like Edgar Plans to help him in the transition to NFT, said Massine Benoukaci, CEO and co-founder of Curatible. It is a real pleasure to collaborate with Exile and to mix our expertise to build a real community, franchise and project around Edgar. About Exile Content Studio Exile Content Studio creates content in Spanish and English for global audiences across multiple TV, film, audio and digital platforms. He recently co-produced Todo Va A Estar Bien with Diego Luna as showrunner for Netflix and the documentary series Un Sueo Real, about the Real Madrid women’s football team for HBO with journalist Ana Pastor. The Exiles team has led content for the world’s largest Spanish-language media companies with responsibility for the film studio, OTT service, broadcast and cable networks, music, news and digital . Their current roster includes Oscar winners and talent of all genres and formats. To stay up to date with Exiles’ upcoming projects, follow us on @ExileContent. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211228005159/en/ CONTACT: Kathy Saldivar [email protected] KEYWORD: EUROPE SPAIN UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ARTS / MUSEUMS ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS CONSUMER TECHNOLOGY GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT OTHER ENTERTAINMENT TV AND RADIO LICENSE FOR CHILDREN (ENTERTAINMENT) OTHER TECHNOLOGY SOURCE: Exile Content Studio Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 12/28/2021 3:09 PM / DISC: 12/28/2021 3:09 PM http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211228005159/en

