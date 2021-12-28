The difference between actors and actresses

While the words themselves aren’t responsible for sexism, many perpetuate the idea that men and women are so different that you have to use separate words, even if they are doing the same thing.

January Jones and Jon Hamm in Mad Men. (AMC)

When I was a kid, there was a time when I didn’t know what the word ‘actress’ meant. I do I knew what “actor” meant and just assumed, naively, that there was only one word for people I saw in movies and TV shows. Finally, someone corrected me. I don’t remember exactly who or what they said, but I do remember my confusion very well. Why must there be a separate word for women? What is so irrevocably different about women that we had to create a whole new word for a woman who acts?

This confusion, or perhaps a better word would be disappointment, has followed me all my life. My father once mentioned a doctor’s appointment he was due the next day. He said he was going to see his “lady doctor”. He spat out the word “lady” as if it were some sort of irremediable flaw. I asked him why he had to say lady. Even though it was a woman, she was still a doctor, wasn’t she? ” She is a lady. So I call her my lady doctor.

In high school, another division jumped, this time with sports teams. I was not a badger, I was a Lady Badger. This was especially noticeable in basketball, when the women’s team was playing earlier in the evening. Most of the parents were still at work. You could tell the boys ‘game was about to start when the stands started to fill up, until there were double the number of spectators chatting lazily during the girls’ game while waiting for the boys to come out. . The girls’ team was nearly unbeaten as the boys were last in their division. Despite this, the boys still found it necessary to degrade the girls, saying that our division was much easier and that they were better than we could ever be.

Language has always been a special interest of mine, especially when it comes to sexism. The language is steeped in history, especially a story that was not kind to women or any sort of minority. Some of the outdated words are now practically laughable: murderer, actress, aviator, author. We can look back and roll our eyes, patting ourselves on the back to move past the gendered names. However, some terms have not yet completely disappeared from our vocabulary, such as actress, women’s basketball, president, waitress and firefighter. In modern society where we begin to wonder about the division between genres, these words must stop.

While the words themselves aren’t responsible for sexism, they perpetuate the idea that men and women are so different that you have to use separate words even if they are doing the same thing. Waiters and waitresses have the same goal: to take orders, deliver food to customers, and accept payment. Actors and actresses do the exact same thing, and yet awards shows like the Oscars have separated them into different categories.

This unnecessary division also has a distinct power dynamic. Feminine words often have negative connotations. When the word actress was first introduced, it was only used for actresses who were rumored to be promiscuous. This is still relevant today. When I think of an “actress”, Marilyn Monroe immediately comes to mind. She is known to be one of the greatest sexual symbols in history. Promiscuity and acting are always intrinsically linked for women who dream of being on the big screen. Male actors, on the other hand, are not so sexualized.

Thinking about the gendered words themselves, the genericness that comes to mind, can help us understand power dynamics. Imagine a king and a queen. The king is undoubtedly more powerful than his queen, and it’s not necessarily our fault that we jump to this conclusion. We are only reflecting the characters we have seen in the media and the inherent biases of gendered words.

The power imbalance is undeniable. When boys get older they can fantasize about anything they can dream of. They can dream of becoming kings and warriors, while little girls must be content to be queens or princesses, titles much less powerful. When I was little and imagined my life as a fantasy world, I remember telling my mom that I wanted to be a king. She smiled like I was a little silly and said soothingly that I could be a queen instead.

I remember frowning and thinking, “No. I want to be a king. Just one who happens to be a girl.

