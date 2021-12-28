Connect with us

Parents of 14-year-old girl killed by LAPD in North Hollywood Burlington shooting speak out – Press Telegram

Valentina Orellana Peralta’s mother, the 14-year-old girl killed by Los Angeles cop in North Hollywood Burlington store shooting last Thursday, described on Tuesday hanging on to her daughter in a dressing room after hearing loud screams and noises.

“She went to lock the door to try to protect us,” said Soledad Peralta, sobbing and shaking, in Spanish. “We started to hug each other as we heard more loud noises and commotion.” Her daughter was trying on dresses for Christmas.

“With our eyes closed, we began to pray… I was praying for my daughter and I believe that she was praying for my safety. Suddenly we felt an explosion that threw us to the ground, ”said Peralta.

“A white powder started to come out of Valentina’s body as she began to have convulsions,” she said. “I didn’t know she had been shot. Her body went limp and I tried to wake her up by shaking her. But she didn’t wake up.

Her daughter died in her arms, she said, “the deepest pain a human can imagine”.

Peralta, her husband Juan Pablo Orellana Larenas, and their attorneys spoke right outside the plaza at the main entrance to LAPD’s headquarters in downtown LA.

Their hands clasped, they strode towards a row of press cameras where a wreath of white flowers framed a photo of their daughter.

Both parents carried signs: “Justice for my daughter, Valentina”, in English and Spanish.

Activists behind them held signs that read: “Say her name, Valentina Orellana-Peralta.”

Valentina arrived in the United States from Chile about 6 months ago, an exceptional student with “big dreams for her future,” her mother said.

The girl hoped to become a U.S. citizen and engineer, her parents said.

She was inside the second-floor locker room when an LAPD officer spotted a woman who had just been beaten with a flexible bike lock by 24-year-old suspect Daniel Elena Lopez. The policeman shot the man from about 10 meters away.

The bullets he fired hit Elena Lopez, killing him.

At least one of the bullets pierced the wall directly behind him, hitting Valentina and killing her.

By order of chef Michel Moore, LAPD posted video of the shooting on Monday. Video shows the perspective of several officers from their body-worn cameras filming during much of the incident. Police also took footage of the store’s security camera and audio of 911 calls from panicked store employees trying to evacuate the building as Elena Lopez went on a rampage.

