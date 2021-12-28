Parents of 14-year-old girl killed by LAPD in North Hollywood Burlington shooting speak out – Press Telegram

Valentina Orellana Peralta’s mother, the 14-year-old girl killed by Los Angeles cop in North Hollywood Burlington store shooting last Thursday, described on Tuesday hanging on to her daughter in a dressing room after hearing loud screams and noises.

“She went to lock the door to try to protect us,” said Soledad Peralta, sobbing and shaking, in Spanish. “We started to hug each other as we heard more loud noises and commotion.” Her daughter was trying on dresses for Christmas.

“With our eyes closed, we began to pray… I was praying for my daughter and I believe that she was praying for my safety. Suddenly we felt an explosion that threw us to the ground, ”said Peralta.

“A white powder started to come out of Valentina’s body as she began to have convulsions,” she said. “I didn’t know she had been shot. Her body went limp and I tried to wake her up by shaking her. But she didn’t wake up.

Her daughter died in her arms, she said, “the deepest pain a human can imagine”.

Peralta, her husband Juan Pablo Orellana Larenas, and their attorneys spoke right outside the plaza at the main entrance to LAPD’s headquarters in downtown LA.

Their hands clasped, they strode towards a row of press cameras where a wreath of white flowers framed a photo of their daughter.

Both parents carried signs: “Justice for my daughter, Valentina”, in English and Spanish.

Activists behind them held signs that read: “Say her name, Valentina Orellana-Peralta.”

Valentina arrived in the United States from Chile about 6 months ago, an exceptional student with “big dreams for her future,” her mother said.

The girl hoped to become a U.S. citizen and engineer, her parents said.

She was inside the second-floor locker room when an LAPD officer spotted a woman who had just been beaten with a flexible bike lock by 24-year-old suspect Daniel Elena Lopez. The policeman shot the man from about 10 meters away.

The bullets he fired hit Elena Lopez, killing him.

At least one of the bullets pierced the wall directly behind him, hitting Valentina and killing her.

By order of chef Michel Moore, LAPD posted video of the shooting on Monday. Video shows the perspective of several officers from their body-worn cameras filming during much of the incident. Police also took footage of the store’s security camera and audio of 911 calls from panicked store employees trying to evacuate the building as Elena Lopez went on a rampage.

Rahul Ravipudi, a lawyer for Orellana Larenas, said on Tuesday that he believed there were more images that LAPD had not released. He said lawyers for the family sent a letter demanding that the LAPD preserve all evidence of the shooting.

A letter requiring the preservation of evidence is a preliminary step to filing a complaint, and possibly to a civil suit. However, lawyers for the family on Tuesday did not say whether they would sue the police department for the shooting.

Along with the family on Tuesday there was another lawyer, Ben Crump. For the past two years, Crump has represented the families of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, and Jacob Blake, all victims of high-profile police violence that has sparked a nationwide toll on policing America.

“It never should have happened,” Crump said. “This 14-year-old girl shouldn’t have ended up as collateral damage in a shopping mall shooting.”

LAPD declined to comment on Tuesday, pointing to the earlier publication of information. Besides statements made last week immediately after the shooting, city and police department leaders have not appeared in public to speak about the incident.

Moore, who usually speaks to reporters Tuesday afternoon, canceled his appearance. And the Los Angeles Police Commission, whose members will review the shooting after the LAPD investigation is completed, also called off its meeting on Tuesday.

Outside police headquarters on Tuesday, an anguished Orellana Larenas waved a skateboard as he spoke about all the Christmas activities he had planned for himself and his daughter.

Orellana Larenas had to come from Chile to spend the holidays with her. He spoke of talking to Valentina in the days leading up to her flight, her good grades last semester, and planning to go to a Los Angeles Lakers game together.

Skateboarding was something her daughter bought herself online. She told her dad that she wanted to show off to her skateboarding friends at school when she got back from Christmas vacation.

The gifts he bought from Valentina will now be placed on his grave, his father said.

“It’s like my whole heart has been ripped out of my body,” Orellana Larenas said through her lawyer. “The pain of opening the Christmas presents intended for her, which would have been delivered for Christmas Day, cannot be articulated.”