Tony Khan – “I don’t have 27 Hollywood writers writing comedy skits for AEW”





AEW President Tony Khan said wrestling fans are drawn to his company’s product because AEW doesn’t have a lot of writers writing “sketch comedy.” When AEW launched on New Years Day 2019, the world of wrestling changed forever. Fans disappointed with a business were promised an alternative in the wrestling sphere where in-ring action would gain prominence. While opinions are divided on whether AEW has accomplished this, Tony Khan is certain that in-ring wrestling fans have flocked to AEW, tired of what other companies have to offer. Talk to 1010XL in Jacksonville, Khan commented on what he considers different about his business and said they don’t want Hollywood writers and they don’t want rematch after rematch: More stories “I don’t have 27 Hollywood screenwriters sitting around them writing comedy skits for the show. We have great wrestling matches. The struggle that many people in Jacksonville and the Southeast grew up on. This is the wrestling I grew up on and I love it. “For me it starts at the top and because I’m a huge wrestling fan I try to put on games that the fans want to see. I try not to screw on the fans. I don’t advertise matches that won’t take place, we don’t do false advertising. We try to give games that the fans want to see. We try not to do the same matches every week, rematch, rematch, rematch, I know some of you know that wrestling companies go around with the same guys and girls wrestling every night. It’s not like that here. “We have new games and new stories. We’re trying to talk about wrestling, not sideshow. I think that’s what a lot of fans have turned to. I grew up being a big fan of wrestling and that gives me an idea of ​​how to present it to the fans where you know every week you get good matches, mind blowing stuff, good surprises, and that’s it. ‘one of the reasons fans turned to AEW. “ During the January 5 edition of AEW Dynamite, the company will only see its second rematch for the AEW World Title with the champion and challenger in their same roles. Hanged man Adam Page will once again defend the title against Bryan Danielson after the pair fought for an hour-long draw at AEW Winter Is Coming. h / t combative

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://itrwrestling.com/news/tony-khan-27-hollywood-writers-comedy-aew/

