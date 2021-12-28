Hugh Jackman announces he has Covid-19





Hugh Jackman, who plays Professor Harold Hill in The Music Man at the Winter Garden Theater on Broadway, announced on Tuesday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus. I just wanted you to hear from me that I tested positive this morning for Covid, Jackman said in a Instagram video. My symptoms are like a cold: I have a itchy throat and a bit of a runny nose, but I’m fine. And I’m just going to do whatever I can to get better, ASAP, and as soon as I’m cleared, I’ll be back on stage. Shortly after Mr Jackman posted his video, The Music Man announced on Instagram that all performances would be canceled until Saturday. Tickets can be refunded or exchanged where they were purchased. Performances will resume on Sunday and Mr. Jackman will return to the show on January 6. Several other Tony winners star in The Music Man alongside Mr. Jackman: Sutton Foster as Marian Paroo, Shuler Hensley as Marcellus Washburn, Jefferson Mays as Mayor Shinn, Jayne Houdyshell as Ms. Shinn and Marie Mullen as Ms. Paroo .

The Music Man premieres on December 20, with an opening night slated for February 10. Producers of Isn’t that too proud, a jukebox musical about the Temptations, also announced on Tuesday that their show will end on January 16. The show has not aired since December 15, citing cases of the coronavirus. It plans to resume on Tuesday, December 28, and hopes to last for another three weeks before shutting down permanently. Last week, the musicals Jagged Little Pill and Waitress, as well as the play Thoughts of a Colored Man announced that they had closed without even a farewell performance, all of which were already on hiatus due to coronavirus cases. among the actors or the team. The Music Man’s efforts to stay open had just been highlighted on Thursday night, when the actress Kathy voytko, a swing and an understudy for Marian Paroo in the musical, fulfilled for Mrs. Foster, who had Covid, at the last minute. After the show, the actress and dancer Katherine Winter posted an Instagram video of Mr. Jackman praising liners and swings as the foundation of Broadway. Kathy, when she arrived at work at noon, could have played any of the eight roles, Jackman said during the recall. It turned out to be the main lady. She found out at noon today, and at 1pm she had her very first rehearsal as Marian Paroo.

As the coronavirus and its Omicron variant spread, liners and swings become more important than ever: Emissions rely on them to step in for sick or unavailable leads. This is unprecedented, continued Mr. Jackman. It’s not just happening here at Winter Garden, but all over Broadway. It’s a time we’ve never known.

