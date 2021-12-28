Entertainment
ITV Pretty Woman: The personal life of Julia Roberts, of the chain of ex-Hollywood actors at the wedding with the cameraman and the niece of the movie star
Julia Roberts has been a leading Hollywood woman since the 1980s with lead roles from Pretty Woman in Notting Hill and Erin Brockovich.
Over the years, she’s also dated some of Hollywood’s most famous men, but chose to settle down with someone a little more low-key, in a movie cameraman.
Julia, 54, also now has a niece who makes her name as a Hollywood star, showing that the talent really runs in the family.
Julia’s first big Hollywood romance came in 1987 when she dated her Satisfaction co-star and future Taken actor Liam Neeson, 69.
The two dated for a year before breaking up in 1988.
She then fell in love with another co-star, future American Horror Story star Dylan McDermott, who played Julia’s husband in Steel Magnolias.
The couple even got engaged during their two-year relationship, but Julia called it off in 1990 before tying the knot.
Julia’s next adventure was with 24 and Designated Survivor star Kiefer Sutherland.
They reunited in 1990 after meeting on Flatliners and in 1991 they got engaged.
But just three days before the wedding, Julia called it off, and rumor has it that she flew with Kiefer’s friend Jason Patric on a vacation to Ireland.
The two reunited after the whirlwind romance but also broke up in 1992.
Julia then met singer Lyle Lovett on the set of The Player, where the two discovered they had immediate chemistry.
So much so that Julia broke her unsuccessful engagement streak by marrying Lyle in 1993.
But the marriage was short-lived, with the couple calling things off in 1995.
Julia is also said to have dated Friends actor Matthew Perry between 1995 and 1996.
It was in 2001 that Julia finally met her husband, Danny Moder.
Then working as a humble cameraman, the two couldn’t be together as he was married to his wife Vera Steimberg.
But when they divorced later that year, Danny, now cinematographer, and Julia didn’t get together for long and they tied the knot in June 2002, just a month after finalizing their relationship. divorced.
The couple have since remained married and have three children together, twins Hazel and Phinneus, 17, and their son Henry, 14.
Apart from her immediate family, Julia is also linked to another star, her niece Emma Roberts, 30.
You will recognize Emma for a number of different roles that she has played over the years on television and in movies.
The most notable of these are American Horror Story, in which she has appeared since 2013, and We’re the Millers, a comedy starring Jennifer Anniston and Jason Sudeikis.
