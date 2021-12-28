Queer Eye Season 6 on Netflix: News, Cast, Spoilers. Dated

Get ready to start your New Years celebrations by reuniting with the Fab Five.

Netflix has announced that the Emmy-winning reality TV series Queer Eye will return for its sixth season on December 31.

Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk and Antoni Porowski are back and helping a new group of 10 heroes to regain their confidence.

Season six follows a special which was posted July 7 on YouTube. The episode followed a man named William Holmes who felt overwhelmed by his student loan debt. The Fab Five taught Holmes that his debt shouldn’t stop him from leading a happy life.

From the trailer for the new season, it looks like Van Ness, France, Brown, Berk and Porowski are picking up where they left off.

Here’s everything you need to know about Queer Eye season six.

Where was season 6 filmed?

the trailer for the season confirms that the Fab Five traveled to Texas to find their new heroes.

Were in Texas, everyone! Van Ness announces in his best southern accent seconds after the clip begins.

To fully embrace the Lone Star State, the first hero the Fab Five meet in the trailer is a two-step dance teacher named Tammy. She owns her family’s honky-tonk.

What is a honky-tonk? France asks hilariously.

But it looks like it won’t take too long for experts to tap into their southern roots. Several shots show each member of the Fab Five wearing a cowboy hat and jeans during the season.

What can you expect from the new season?

The rest of the preview reveals who fans will meet throughout the season. We’re introduced to a weightlifter talking about her gender transition and in another scene we see a woman sharing in tears that her business is struggling to stay afloat.

At one point, the Fab Five face the challenge of planning a prom in just one week.

Are we going to kill this ball so loud? Van Ness asks a few students while wearing a black sequined dress. Are we going to look better than we ever thought to look?

Season six will also address the emotional effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

2020 has been a difficult year for all of us, says Brown.

Porowski adds: It has been a pandemic year. So much change.

France steps in and says, However, this is a time to really remind us of what really matters to us, who is each other.

Later in the preview, we meet a father with a newborn baby who seems to dream of becoming a DJ.

Tell yourself: my dreams don’t hurt me, Brown told the DJ. My dreams give me the best times of my life.

The upcoming season also promises to deliver one of the show’s best moments.

Berk teases the surprise in the clip and says: This is hands down the greatest thing we’ve ever done on Queer Eye.

The trailer ends on a high note as it shows the heroes entwined and several members of the Fab 5 shedding a few tears.

Maybe America will be fine after all! exclaims Van Ness.