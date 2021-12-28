Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt take off for a New Years getaway, fan says theirs will be the next Bollywood wedding. Watch | Bollywood
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have flown to an unknown destination to celebrate the New Year. The couple were pictured at the departure gate at Mumbai International Airport.
In a video shared online by a paparazzi account, Ranbir and Alia got out of their car and headed for the airport terminal. Just before entering, they turned to pose for photos and greeted the photographers, who wished them a Happy New Year and a safe journey. They then walked inside the airport.
A fan has said that Ranbir and Alia are the next to be married. Bollywood me agli shadi inki hi hone wali hai ab (This will be the next wedding in Bollywood), the fan wrote. Another called them the sexiest couple.
Many fans speculated that Ranbir and Alia were flying to the Maldives, where many other Bollywood stars, including Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna, Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, are on vacation. Sab saamaan baandhke Maldives jaa rahe hai (Everyone packs their bags and goes to the Maldives), one wrote.
Last week, Alia hosted Ranbir and her mother Neetu Kapoor for a Christmas dinner at her home. His mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt were also present at the rally.
Ranbir and Alia have been in a relationship for a few years now. Recently, at an event to launch the animated poster for their upcoming Brahmastra movie, Ranbir was asked about his wedding date.
See also: Ranbir Kapoor is asked when he will marry Alia Bhatt or someone else. Look at his response, his reaction
Well, haven’t we seen a lot of people get married in the last year or so? I think we should be happy about it. Humari kab hogi (When will ours arrive)? Ranbir said, adding that the question was directed to Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji, not Alia. Aaj ke liye ek hi date kaafi hai (The announcement of a date is enough for today), release date of Brahmastra ki. Let’s wait, replied the filmmaker.
