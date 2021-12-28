Actor and director Ricardo Moya dies at 67 | Culture





The professional life of actor and director Ricardo Moya, who died on Monday in Santander, his hometown, at the age of 67, has been intense and prolific. He mostly played supporting roles or misnamed supporting roles, but also tackled large-scale projects such as his well-known and praised monologue. A ridiculous man’s dream by Dostoyevsky. Since 2002 he has represented him in many theaters and cities and even had a new adaptation in 2018 made with Mario Gas, a director who has always had Moya as his favorite actor, which highlights the many productions of the Catalan director. in which the actor disappeared. because of a blazing lung cancer diagnosed a few months ago. More information The next assembly of Gas was already announced, with a text by Alberto Iglesias. The first of Lake Chiemsee hijackers, dark comedy-style fun, in which Ricardo Moya is said to have shared the stage with great actors such as Alberto Iglesias, Gloria Muoz, Helio Pedregal, Manuel Galiana and Vicky Pea. With the same director, it was also his last work last May in a revealing version that the writer Benjamn Prado made of The girl in the air, by Caldern and in which Moya approached the role of Tiresias. Directing marked his debut at the National Classical Theater Company. Moya is licensed in Dramatic art at the Institut del Teatre de Barcelona, and transmit his solid professionalism through the most diverse authors, from Greco-Latin classics to the enraged contemporary, including Buero Vallejo, Camus, Harold Pinter (several times actor and director), Eurpides, ONeil, Eschyle, Bertolt Brecht, Wedekind , Valle-Incln, Juan Villoro, Carlos Gil, Albert Boadella, Sacha Guitry, Jean Genet, Palau i Fabre, Jos Ramn Fernndez, Drrenmatt, Sfocles, Lope de Vega, Pomerance, Muoz Seca, Max Aub, La Fura dels Baus and Sopena , among many others. One of his most ambitious projects was the creation of the Cantabrian School of Dramatic Art, with Obdulia Peredo and Romn Calleja. With the latter he had just prepared a montage in which he could no longer intervene. Very well known were his montages Pasin, in the town of Potse with eighty actors, Tango percent with Constantino Romero, and The Rufin on the ladder by Joe Orton. He also obtained important accolades as a director, as in Old days, by Harold Pinter premiered at the Teatro Espaol with Ariadna Gil, Emma Surez and Jos Luis Garca Prez. All the culture that accompanies you awaits you here. Subscribe His companions stood out on Monday from Santander, where some of them had traveled to accompany him before his cremation, such as Francesc Orella, Pepe Molina, Viky Pea, Eduard Fernndez, Alicia Moreno and Lander Iglesias, among others, who was a man deeply committed to his profession, very intelligent, with his head always attentive to learning, to pronunciation. The technical profession was fortunate to have a professional like him, always in search of excellence, said Vicky Pea. Director, actor and filmmaker Mario Gas could not be absent in his farewell, who pointed out that Moya was very intelligent, sharp, sensitive, critical and very lucid, but above all loving. In fact, the actor enjoyed great admiration and prestige from everyone who had worked with him. In the cinema he works with Felix Roteta and participates in television series such as Tell me, The embassy, ​​Disappeared, Isabel, The commissioner, Le cor de la ciutat, À la mode, Psychoexpres, Aladina, Andorra, Crazy to tie, Ambitions and Lives, among others.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://elpais.com/cultura/2021-12-28/fallece-el-actor-y-director-teatral-ricardo-moya-a-los-67-anos.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos