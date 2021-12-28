‘Hamilton’ shows at Hollywood Pantages Theater canceled until January 23 due to COVID cases





Performances of “Hamilton” at the Hollywood Pantages Theater have been canceled until January 23, 2022, the production announced on Tuesday. Following rigorous health and safety testing protocols, LA production of the popular musical has discovered breakthrough cases of COVID-19, according to a Broadway in Hollywood press release. All tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase, the press release said. In the continued effort to ensure the well-being of the cast and crew of “Hamilton”, as well as that of the theatrical audience, performances are scheduled to resume on January 26, 2022. With cases of COVID-19 still increasing in Los Angeles every day, the Omicron variant has yet to peak, and we expect many refunds and canceled sales over the next few weeks, producer Jeffrey Seller said in a written press release. In consultation with our epidemiologist, we are proactively and immediately canceling performances until January 23. We look forward to resuming performances at the Hollywood Pantages Theater with full and healthy company in 2022. The cancellations come amid a winter wave of COVID-19 cases fueled largely by the new omicron variant, and on the same day, California became the first state to record more than 5 million known coronavirus infections . The Pantages Theater began requiring proof of full COVID-19 vaccination last summer, before being mandated by Los Angeles County. The vaccination policy went into effect for all Hamilton performances at Pantages as well as all Broadway in Hollywood events held at the Dolby Theater as LA County saw a worrying spike in coronavirus cases. To enter the theater, guests must have photo ID and either their physical CDC vaccination card, a picture of the vaccination card, or a digital vaccination record. And regardless of immunization status, masks should be worn at all times, except when eating or drinking in designated areas.



Close modal



Suggest a correction Suggest a correction

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ktla.com/news/local-news/hamilton-shows-at-hollywood-pantages-theatre-cancelled-through-jan-23/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos