Denzel Washington’s Best Cinematic Performances, Ranked

Denzel – like Bono or Prince, the mere mention of the powerful figure does not require a last name. The mononym given by the industry implies worship and respect; yet, in selecting the best performances of his career to celebrate the birthday of the actor, director and producer, shrinking such a body of work is far more intimidating than you might think. My first memory of Denzel Washington’s cinematic efforts came with the action thriller Ricochet (1991). It portrayed a cop turned district attorney terrorized by one of his former enemies, played by John Lithgow. However, I wouldn’t begin to understand his talents until a high school teacher brought me a double VHS tape of Spike Lees Malcolm X (1992). After that, my vision of acting has never been the same. Washington, 67, has an endless list of accolades. He has two Oscars – supporting actor for “Glory” (1989) and lead actor for “Training Day” (2001) – and is the most nominated black actor in Oscar history. Its other names include “Cry Freedom” (1987), “Malcolm X”, “The Hurricane” (1999), “Flight” (2012), “Fences” (2016) and “Roman J. Israel, Esq”. (2017). In addition to directing the Best Picture nominee “Fences,” he was also one of the producers credited, making him the first black to be recognized for his film and acting in the same year. He also received a Tony Award for his performance in August Wilson’s play of the same name. It’s not just about acting with Washington, because he’s been a constant box office phenomenon around the world as well, grossing over $ 3 billion. His biggest hits have included “The Pelican Brief” (1993) with Julia Roberts, “Crimson Tide” (1995) with Gene Hackman, and his most financially successful feature, “American Gangster” (2007) by director Ridley Scott. Courtesy of Alison Rosa / A24 The holidays brought a double dose of Washington. First of all, he received critical acclaim for his role as Scottish nobleman Lord Macbeth in Apple Original Films and A24’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth”. Directed and adapted from William Shakespeare’s play by Oscar winner Joel Coen, the monochrome drama also stars Frances McDormand, Corey Hawkins, Brendan Gleeson, Kathryn Hunter and Moses Ingram. There are signs that he is receiving his ninth acting appointment. Washington also directed his fourth directorial feature, “A Journal for Jordan,” from Sony Pictures. Based on the bestselling novel and adapted by Oscar nominated screenwriter Virgil Williams (“Mudbound”), the heartbreaking drama stars Michael B. Jordan and Chant Adams. Read Varieties list of his best performances below. Honorable mentions: “Mississippi Masala” (1991) “Crimson Tide” (1995), “Flight” (2012)

