AMC Entertainment is Yahoo Finance’s hottest ticker in 2021

With only three trading days remaining in 2021, the results are in: Yahoo Finance users visited AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) ticker page 194,914,925 times this year, making it the first site on the site trend ticker from 2021.

1. AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC)

Beating Tesla by 30 million views, it’s fitting for AMC to reach the top and not entirely surprising in a year where retail traders have become an unprecedented driving force in the market. AMC’s Apes are maintaining impressive gains of around 1,250% this year, although the stock is down 60% from its record high of $ 72.62 in June.

2. Tesla (TSLA)

After posting gains of 740% last year, 2021 has been a more eventful year for the famous electric vehicle maker. To start the year, Tesla quickly jumped 25% in January, but then plunged 35%. Investors finally rallied the stock to new records in October, peaking at $ 1,243.49 in November. The company has also topped $ 1,000 billion in market capitalization, overtaking Meta platforms (FB) to become the fifth listed company in the United States.

3. GameStop (GME)

GameStop will likely retain a special place in the hearts of traders, as the original retail bet that rallied crowds on Reddit, making WallStreetBets and Roaring Kitty household names. Stimulus checks pouring into the newly christened Robinhood accounts have caught Wall Street and its regulators off guard. Melvin Capital Management crystallized the multibillion-dollar short squeeze with spectacular failure and a margin call, while the resulting Congressional hearings became staple on television (who can forget Roaring Kitty explaining, “i am not a cat“). GameStop is up over 700% at the end of 2021.

4. Apple (AAPL)

The iPhone maker is an eternal mainstay of Yahoo Finance’s trending ticker page, maintaining a presence at the top for years before GameStop and dogecoin (DOGE-USD) has exploded in the list this year. It has been a risky year for growth stocks at times, but the nearly $ 3 trillion company continues to hit record highs until the end of the year. As the company capitalizes on the iPhone 13 5G replacement cycle and its ever-growing ecosystem, Wall Street analysts are already looking to augmented reality and the legendary Apple Car (not its official name) as future drivers. growth. Apple is up 35% for the year.

5. Nio (NIO)

Investors had a scorching stock market year, with the stock falling 38%. The business took a double whammy as many small EV companies peaked in the first quarter and were hammered afterwards. Additionally, Nio has joined a white list of Chinese companies whose share prices have come under pressure from Chinese and US authorities. While Nio has escaped many of the criticisms plaguing its Chinese peers, like Alibaba (BABA) and Tencent (TCEHY), investors are grappling with the possibility of more Chinese companies being delisted from the United States and sent back to their countries.

6. Dow Jones Industrial Average (^ DJI)

The popular index has jumped nearly 5,700 points, or over 18% this year, trailing the 27% gains forged by the S&P 500. The top performing components are a unique blend of growth stocks, valuable and defensive. Microsoft (MSFT) and Home Depot (HD) each exceed 50%, while Goldman Sachs (GS) is up almost as much. Meanwhile, UnitedHealth (A H), Cisco (CSCO) and Chevron (CVX) are each up more than 40%. Disney (SAY) is emerging as the biggest laggard, down 14%. Verizon (VZ), Boeing (BA) and Honeywell (SHE), among others.

After jumping nearly 300% in 2020, the largest crypto by market cap is putting in a more moderate, but respectable 2021, up 65%. But some of his peers kick him out of the park. Hex (HEX-USD) rose to prominence on the ethereum network, gaining more than 2,000%. But with gas prices still high on the network, competitor Solana (LEFT-USD) took home the award with an impressive 9800% this year. Even ogecoin is sitting on 3,000% profit (although few investors were buying before Musk put the coin in the spotlight).

8. Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

In a year dominated by the chip shortage headlines, Nvidia blew the competition away with a 130% performance that propelled it into the team’s mega-cap. It now sports a market cap of $ 750 billion beating the pears of the S&P 500 UnitedHealth, JPMorgan (JPM), Visa (V) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ).

9. Alibaba (BABA)

Chinese companies listed in the United States have been hammered this year over a variety of legal and regulatory issues that span both countries. In December, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission finalized rules for delisting companies that fail to provide acceptable audit information, limiting a multi-year process for issues raised under the Trump administration. In China, investors started the year already nervous after authorities pulled what would have been Ant Financial’s biggest IPO of 2020. The Chinese government increased the stake in 2021 when it criticized the Didi Global (HAVE I GOT) The IPO just days after listing, and eventually forced the company to go public in the US and possibly go public in Hong Kong. Alibaba’s stock is down 50% on the year.

10. Amazon (AMZN)

Amazon stock doubled in price at the start of the pandemic recovery, but its momentum peaked towards the end of Q2 2020. Since then, it has traded mostly sideways although it hit new nominal highs in 2021 The fourth-largest US stock by market cap continues to attract the attention of investors and regulators. Just last week, its cloud unit, Amazon Web Services (AWS), attracted regulatory control of the Federal Trade Commission, adding to the litany of investigations and hearings on its business units.

