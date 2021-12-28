Kanpur computer raids inspire Bollywood filmmakers | Varanasi News





Varanasi: Computer raids in Kanpur and Kannauj also caught the attention of Bollywood filmmakers.

Famous filmmaker Kumar Mangat Pathak has announced that he will be making a Raid-2 film about the recent Income Tax (IT) raids in Kanpur and Kannauj. He made the announcement during a panel discussion at the three-day Kashi Film Festival in Varanasi on Tuesday. Pathak said his film Raid only showed that money could come out of walls as well, whereas in recent computer raids in Kanpur and Kannauj, money started to come out of walls. He said the scene of the money coming out of the walls will also be shown in his movie Raid2.

During the panel discussion, actor Anupam Kher congratulated the UP government on the development of the city of cinema in Uttar Pradesh. He said that with the initiative of the UP government, artists living in different cities in the state would also get a platform to showcase their talent and the hidden talents of theater artists would come out as well.

He added that artists from all over the world will also have the opportunity to show off their acting skills as well as their mastery of music and dance. Thousands of people joining the film industry will have job opportunities. During the panel discussion, Kher shared his association with Lucknow and the memories and struggles associated with early in his career when associated with theater in Lucknow.

Actor Ashok Pandit, famous actor Ravi Kishan from Bhojpuri Cinemas, screenwriter Madhur Bhandarkar, filmmaker Vinod Bachchan and other filmmakers who participated in the roundtable also appreciated the initiative of the UP government and stated that the cinema city being built in UP would not only be for the people of the state or India but for the whole world. They also expressed the hope that the Kashi Film Festival will give wings to the city of cinema that will be built in UP. FacebookTwitterLinkedinE-mail

