Artisan Center Theater to present BABES IN HOLLYWOOD





Get ready to swing, sway, and pass out to over 30 of the 20th century’s most glorious songs! Babes in Hollywood is a new musical revue that salutes the legendary musical careers of Judy Garland and Mickey rooney. You will be enchanted by American classics such as “Over the Rainbow”, “You Made Me Love You”, “Easter Parade”, “The Man Who Got Away”, “On the Sunny Side of the Street”, “Meet Me in St. Louis “,” It’s fun “,” Where or when “,” Born in a Trunk “,” Yankee Doodle Boy “,” Come Rain or Come Shine “,” Strike up the Band “and many more others ! Artisan Center Theater is proud to present BABES IN HOLLYWOOD on its 195-seat main stage. The theater is located at 444 East Pipeline Road in Hurst, TX. The show will take place from Friday January 7, 2022 to Saturday January 29, 2022. The performances will take place on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 pm and Saturdays at 3:00 pm and 7:30 pm. Tickets for reserved seats are $ 30.00 for adults and $ 15.00 for children 12 and under (discounts for seniors, military, first responders and students are available). The ticket number is 817-284-1200. More information can be found on the website at www.ArtisanCT.com. FEATURED IN BABES IN HOLLYWOOD: Woman # 1 – Cheyenne Tharp & Delaney Wenger Woman # 2 – Nancy Bartke Man # 1 – Dakota Britvich & Bryan Rodriguez Man # 2 – Greg Dinsmore & Joshua Maxwell SUMMARY OF BABIES IN HOLLYWOOD: Who: Artisan Center Theater, a 200-seat round theater What: Babes in Hollywood presented by Artisan Center Theater When: January 7-29, 2022 Where: 444 East Pipeline Road, Hurst, Texas 76053 Director: Tron Sutton Hours: Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 3:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $ 30 for adults, $ 15 for children 12 and under. Reservations: Call 817-284-1200; or order online at www.ArtisanCT.com

