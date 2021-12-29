Bollywood Dance Academy launches first winter recital





On Sunday, December 19, the Chicago area’s most popular Bollywood dance school, SR Dance Academy, held its first winter recital at the Hemmens Cultural Center in Elgin. Rita and Anshika Singh started the academy at the start of the pandemic as a way for children and adults to get active while needing to stay indoors. Rita Singh is an incredibly creative entrepreneur, investor and community leader based in Chicago. Its brand, SR, is home to a variety of its own businesses that fall into the areas of IT staffing, real estate, and entertainment. Her daughter, Anshika Singh, is a technology consultant at a Fortune 500 company. She is also a Purdue graduate, former Femina Miss India finalist and talented dancer. All of their classes were initially taught virtually on Zoom for the first 12 months to ensure the safety of all students. As the quarantine has been lifted throughout 2021, students have slowly moved on to dancing in studios, while taking safety precautions of social distancing and wearing masks. Today, the SR Dance Academy has five studios throughout the Chicago area. Students take dance lessons in Naperville, Bartlett, Schaumburg, Riverwoods and Libertyville by two famous Bollywood choreographers, Elizar and Shirley Rodrigues, who have worked in Bollywood for 20 years. They have worked alongside iconic superstars such as Hrithik Rosha, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and many more. They have even performed at very exclusive events, such as the IIFA Awards. As the choreographers and students luckily got to meet in person to practice the dances, the SR team thought it would be an amazing experience for the students to perform and show what they have learned on stage. After weeks of strategic planning, costume fittings, multiple dress rehearsals and more, the team was able to deliver a sensational recital in front of an audience of over 350 people. The event was hosted by Richa Chand with Rita Singh and Anshika Singh. There were 23 different performances at last Sunday’s recital. Students from the five sites and age groups 4-7, 8-11, 12-21 and adults had the opportunity to perform the dances they had learned and practiced for several months. The students danced to many popular Bollywood songs, ranging from catchy tempos to mellow melodies. To see the immense happiness in their eyes as they rose to this grand stage was nothing short of heartwarming. The colorful LED backdrop, bright lights and talented dancers set the crowd excited. It was truly a wonderful experience and overall a very successful recital. Parents were fascinated by the incredible dance performances performed by their own children. It is certainly a difficult task for parents to ensure the safety of their children when participating in dance classes in person and performing in public. SR Dance Academy takes extra care to follow pandemic guidelines to ensure the health and safety of all students and their parents. A successful winter recital was yet another acorn in SR Dance Academy’s long list of credentials. For more information, please contact 1-833-888-3262 or [email protected] Visit srdanceacademy.com.

