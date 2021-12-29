



The National Basketball Association (NBA) announcement last week, this Oscar-winning actor and social activist Whitaker Forest has become a strategic investor with NBA Africa. I am excited to become a strategic investor in NBA Africa as it plans to grow basketball’s presence across the continent, Whitaker said in a written statement. Basketball is incredibly inspiring, and my decade of working in Africa has shown me how sport can be a transformative method to help foster peace, as well as an economic engine for socio-economic development in areas of Africa. conflict. I deeply believe in the league’s commitment to youth empowerment and am thrilled to be working alongside the NBA Africa family. The NBA also revealed that New York Times bestselling author Dr. dambisa’s life also joined NBA Africa as another strategic investor. Moyo, born in Zambia, is a global economist, author and international speaker. Previously, she worked as a consultant for the World Bank as a research economist and strategist at Goldman Sachs, and wrote four New York Times bestselling books on macroeconomics, global affairs and corporate governance. We are delighted to welcome Dambisa and Forest to the NBA Africa family, said NBA Africa CEO Victor williams. They are both accomplished humanitarians whose expertise, resources and guidance will add tremendous value to our existing investor group. We thank them for their commitment and confidence in our efforts to use basketball as an engine of economic growth and as a vehicle to positively impact the lives of young people across the continent. NBA Africa manages the business affairs of the NBA and their interests in Africa. This includes the new African Basketball League (BAL), which includes the top 12 basketball teams from 12 African countries. Next year in March 2022, the BAL will announce its second season. Whitaker and Moyo join President Barack obama as a strategic partner of NBA Africa. NBA Africa’s strategic investors also include a consortium led by Babatunde Tunde Folawiyo, Chairman and CEO of the Yinka Folawiyo group; and Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation (HFP), led by the co-CEO Tope Lawani. Other NBA Africa investors include former NBA players Bridgeman junior, Luol Deng (South Sudan), Grant Hill, Ian Mahinmi (France; links with Benin), Dikembe Mutombo (Democratic Republic of the Congo) and Joakim noah (links with Cameroon).

