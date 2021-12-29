Stevie Nicks revealed the old Hollywood beauty practice she has been following since the ’70s





Stevie Nicks has been a music legend for decades, and she’s kept a consistent look since she rose to fame. She made sure to choose a style that lasted. Her makeup routine also remained the same for most of her life. She shared what inspired her makeup and how to achieve it. Stevie Nicks | Richard E. Aaron / Redferns Stevie Nicks kept her fashions the same for decades After joining Fleetwood Mac, Nicks realized she needed some sort of uniform for touring. With the help of designer Margi Kent, Nicks created her ideal look. We envisioned the outfit: a Jantzen leotard, a little chiffon wrap blouse, a few short little jackets, two skirts and boots, she said. The New York Times. It gave us our advantage. Nicks deliberately chose a look that she could wear for years to come. She wanted to stay consistent in her style. I planned to keep doing this when I was 60, she said She. I wanted to make sure that what I was wearing then, I could wear it at any age. She had a consistent makeup routine since joining Fleetwood Mac Like her fashion, Nicks has remained very consistent with her makeup. I like the same eye makeup she says in the book Stevie Nicks: visions, dreams and rumors by Zo Howe. I still have everything I had back then. This look is inspired by old Hollywood, especially actors like Marlene Dietrich and Greta Garbo. She brushes a dark shadow line in the creases of her eyelids, adding intensity to her gaze. I always made my eyes like that. To me Marlene and Greta are just totally glamorous without people saying they were sex symbols, she said. They were just wonderful, classic women. Although Nicks now has a makeup artist to bring her classic look to life, she has shared the color palette needed to make it happen. I did my makeup all my life until I was 30. When you’re lucky enough to have a makeup artist, you make her do it! It’s just easier, I have more important things to think about than putting on makeup! I’m sticking to a palette of browns, golds and mauves, and mauve pink lipsticks, she said Us weekly. The brand doesn’t really matter to me, as long as I see something I like Chanel, Clinique, Lancôme, Revlon. Stevie Nicks has adapted parts of her beauty routine over the years Although her makeup remained the same, she added a few new steps to her beauty routine. These days, she aims to keep a youthful appearance. I stopped exposing myself to the sun when I was 30 years old. Probably because we were on drugs all night and I slept all day, she said. I use Crème de la Mer in the evening. I can afford it. In addition, I never go to bed with makeup on and I massage myself two or three times a day. RELATED: Stevie Nicks wants everyone to spend more time in bikinis

