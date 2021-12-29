Boba Fett’s Book Preview: Will Star Wars Get Better?

The return of Boba Fetts in The Mandalorian did not shock me. I always expected the bounty hunter to return. It shocked me when we learned he was going to have his own spinoff show called The Book of Boba Fett, which will debut on Disney + early Wednesday morning.

Still, while I didn’t see the spin-off coming, I’m less excited about the show’s debut than I thought. Of course, there is something exciting about returning to the Star Wars galaxy, sending us back to a galaxy far, far away.

But unlike the power of hyperdrive, I don’t run to watch the show. And now I’m starting to wonder if there is something wrong with me?

Boba Fett’s book will tell the story of bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand, who teamed up to take control of Jabba the Hutt’s palace on Tatooine. The two were seen as a vibrant duo in The Mandalorian, so it’s no surprise that they are working together for the upcoming series, which should explore how Fett and Shand move around the underworld now that Jabba the Hutt is not. more in charge.

We don’t know much about the show. There’s a chance it’s the Star Wars version of the Sopranos. Or it could be the Star Wars version of Game of Thrones, where multiple characters attempt to take the throne from Jabbas. Or, we could watch something like The Blacklist, the NBC show in which James Spader played a criminal who was supposed to help capture other criminals. What we’re getting is so unclear that everything we see onscreen is likely to come as a surprise.

Fetts’ return was well anticipated. Since Disney bought Lucasfilm, there have been rumors and stories about the potential of a Fett-centric series or film, similar to the same rumor mill we’ve seen with the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series. . The idea of ​​a Boba Fett-centric story has always been a priority for Disney since the character became so cultured. You could argue The Mandalorian which focuses on a Mandalorian bounty hunter who pretty much looks like Fett was an alternative to a Boba Fett series.

For me, the excitement of seeing Fett coming back to the screen isn’t that exciting. I experienced the return of Fetts when I was in high school reading the old Star Wars Extended Universe, which was renamed Star Wars Legends after disney bought Lucasfilm. In these books, Fett survives the Sarlaac Pit and returns to the main Star Wars storyline. I thought it was cool back then, and it was fun seeing it in The Mandalorian. Now we were seeing a whole show on Fett.

So what’s my deal? I’m obviously a big Star Wars guy. Not many people have decided to do the Star Wars Movie Marathon before Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is released, after all. I have covered several Star Wars events and shows, with my quote for seasons 1 and 2 of The Mandalorian appearing in commercials.

But there is something about The Book of Boba Fett that bothers me. Part of that could be because it sounds like The Mandalorian, a show about a bounty hunter. Of course, he’ll likely focus on the criminal world and less on collecting the bounty. And yes, that will include the return of a legendary Boba Fett figure. But I can see a lot of fans jumping or waiting to watch this show because it looks so similar to Disney’s other project.

The most exciting Star Wars projects have always been about the Jedi, Sith, and the general Empire vs Rebel battles that we’ve seen over the years. This is the heart of Star Wars. While the bounty hunter worlds and the criminal world do exist, that’s not exactly the core of what makes Star Wars great. If you tap on it, I would say it’s a little disappointing that our first live Star Wars content in over a year is a show that looks so similar to The Mandalorian. And his adventures relive previous characters.

What the Marvel Cinematic Universe has done so well is bring us new shows with new versions of old characters and introduce us to new characters. In 2021, Marvel distributed a long list of content, all different from each other. While that might be overstating for some, it got us wrapped up in the MCU. For Star Wars, I’ve always thought less is more. Star Wars movies and shows should be special events. So it’s strange that one of these special events looks like a previous special event.

I’m sure I’ll appreciate Boba Fett’s book. Maybe I just need to get over my gripes because this is a bounty hunter show. But I can see the difficulty for Star Wars to expand its reach. Disney seems to be very much in the MCU, developing project after project, each with a different vibe, style, and central figure. For Star Wars, it looks more like the same. I hope it won’t last too long.