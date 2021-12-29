Live updates: ‘Music Man’ cover suspended as star becomes infected

NEW YORK The Broadway cover of The Music Man was one of the city’s most popular tickets and it limped without co-star Sutton Foster. But now the show is closed until the New Year because Hugh Jackman has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Jackman took to social media on Tuesday to announce he had tested positive. He says although his symptoms are mild with only a sore throat and runny nose, he needs to be quarantined.

Some Broadway shows have been closed for several days and some have folded completely due to cases of the virus. Thoughts of a Colored Man joined Waitress and Jagged Little Pill as shows that closed this winter in part due to rising infection rates.

Officials at BATON ROUGE, Louisiana, are urging residents to log into Office of Motor Vehicles services, and say 12 offices are temporarily closing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The department said Tuesday that residents of Louisiana should only visit OMV field offices if absolutely necessary.

Louisiana, officials reported on Monday that hospitalizations of people infected with the coronavirus had doubled in a week.

ORLANDO Fla. The mayor of one of Florida’s largest counties blasted Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday, saying he was missing in the latest wave of COVID-19, as some counties reinstated mask warrants for government and other municipal employees have opened new testing sites in response to overwhelming demand.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said local governments had been forced to figure out for themselves, without state help, how to respond to the omicron variant which quickly overtook the delta variant as as the dominant strain of the coronavirus in Florida.

Florida hit a new record for daily cases last weekend, with the state reporting 32,850 new cases on Saturday.

Demings said new restrictions placed by DeSantis and the Florida legislature on actions that can be taken by local governments and private businesses to tackle the virus have made the fight against the pandemic more difficult.

New law signed by DeSantis last month prevents companies from having vaccination mandates unless they allow workers to step down, prohibits schools and governments from having vaccination mandates, and allows parents to sue schools with masking requirements.

The governor’s office did not immediately respond to an email request for comment.

MADRID A recent sharp rise in coronavirus infections in Spain showed no sign of slowing down on Tuesday with nearly 100,000 cases reported in the past 24 hours, a new all-time pandemic record.

Data from the Ministry of Health showed the 14-day infection rate soared to 1,360 cases per 100,000 population, from 1,206 new cases on Monday, nearly double the level a week earlier and five times the level. the incidence rate at the beginning of December.

Authorities reported a total of 99,671 new positive cases, a new daily record for the seventh day in a row.

But the sharp rise in contagion does not replicate the flow of patients requiring hospital care that has strained Spain’s public health system in previous outbreaks, which experts explain in part due to one more vaccination. of 80% of the total population. Occupancy of intensive care units with COVID-19 patients remained on average at 18.7% of national capacity.

With 114 new victims, the death toll confirmed by the pandemic is 89,253 in this southern European country.

ATLANTA Georgia sets new records for the number of COVID-19 cases confirmed by testing.

An extremely rapid increase in cases pushed totals on Tuesday beyond previously set peaks in January. The state recorded nearly 14,000 positive tests in its report released Tuesday, a combination of molecular PCR tests and rapid antigen tests.

Georgia’s seven-day positive test average stands at nearly 10,000. The number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals rose to nearly 2,200 statewide on Tuesday.

The increase in cases led the city of Atlanta to cancel its New Year’s Peach Drop. Emory University has announced that it will begin spring semester classes online. And some public schools say they will require students to wear masks again in January.

SEATTLE The Washington State Department of Health has reported a new record high number of single-day cases.

The Seattle Times reports that state officials confirmed 6,235 new cases on December 24. The state’s record single-day case count was 5,526 cases on December 7, 2020.

December 24 also marked the first time Washington state has reported more than 6,000 cases in a single day.

The spike in cases mirrors that of other U.S. cities, as the highly contagious variant of omicron has become dominant.

HONOLULU The University of Hawaii will primarily run online classes during the first two weeks of the spring semester as the state sees an increase in cases of the omicron coronavirus.

Hawaii has seen a record breaking daily COVID-19 count in recent days. University of Hawaii officials said island campuses will temporarily move many classrooms to online education.

In an email to students and staff, University of Hawaii President David Lassner said only classes that can be effectively taught online will change.

The other courses will be given in person but with physical distancing, wearing of the mask and health screenings in place

ATLANTA Emory Universitys president said on Tuesday the school was switching to virtual classes to start the spring semester due to a nationwide increase in COVID cases fueled by the omicron variant.

In a letter to the college community, President Gregory Fenves said Emory will return to in-person learning on January 31 if conditions permit.

The shift to distance learning applies to undergraduate, graduate and professional courses. University residences will remain open, although students are encouraged to delay their return to campus.

COVID-19 infections in the Atlanta area, where Emory is located, are increasing rapidly.

The seven-day average of COVID-19 cases in Georgia rose to nearly 8,700 per day on Monday, according to the state’s public health department. That’s near the peaks Georgia saw in the number of infections in early January and early September.

LONDON The UK reported another record high number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 129,471 additional infections on Tuesday.

Data was incomplete due to the Christmas holidays and did not include figures for Scotland or Northern Ireland.

Another 18 people have died after testing positive for the coronavirus, the government said.

Officials said 90% of cases in the country are now the omicron variant.

Despite the high number of daily infections, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government has said it is not imposing new virus restrictions on England until the New Year. Meanwhile, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, which set their own public health rules, have started closing nightclubs and limiting social gatherings from Boxing Day.

