Percy Weasley actor Chris Rankin calls JK Rowling’s transgender views “damaging”

HarryPotter star Chris Rankin has become the latest star in the franchise to criticize JK Rowling for calling his transgender views “damaging.”

The actor, who played Percy Weasley in six of the eight boy wizard films, said: “I work a lot with charities that are LGBTQ + focused.

“A large part of my family is a member of the community. You can probably guess where my allegiances lie in this regard.

He added, “When a trans person says they’re male or female, that’s who they are and that’s how we should treat them. It is damaging for them to say otherwise.

Rowling, 56, was charged with transphobia after mocking an article online in June 2020 that used the words “menstruating people” instead of “women.”

She then defended herself against the allegations in a heated essay, but continued to face criticism.

Harry Potter actors Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Eddie Redmayne, who stars in his films Fantastic Beasts, have previously criticized the author for his comments.

Rowling emphasized the importance of biology, saying, “I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex takes away the ability for many to discuss their lives in meaningful ways.”

Rankin sent a letter asking to audition for the role of Percy Weasley at the age of 16 and continued in the role for 11 years.

Described on his website as a “vocal ally of the LGBTQ + community,” Rankin has hosted at Pride Cymru for two consecutive years and has collaborated with artists such as Courtney Act and Bang Bang Romeo.

Alongside his partner Ness, the actor formed the House of ChrisNess – a virtual community that helps raise funds for LGTBQ charities.

His latest comments follow a row between the writer criticizing the Scottish Police for saying they would record rapes by offenders with a penis as being committed by a woman if the perpetrator “identifies as a woman”.

Rowling responded to Police Scotland by tweeting: “War is peace. Freedom is slavery. Ignorance is strength. The convicted person who raped you is a woman.”

His comments were a nod to George Orwell’s Nineteen Eighty-Four, a dystopian novel about a regime that manages to reverse the truth to control its people.

In September 2020, she faced new calls of transphobia after it was revealed that the villain in her latest book, Troubled Blood – written under Rowling’s pseudonym Robert Galbraith – is a male serial killer who is dress as a woman to kill her victims.

An early review of the 900-page Daily Telegraph book – in which the reviewer states that “the moral of the book seems to be: never trust a man in a robe” – sparked an immediate backlash online.

And in March, Rupert Grint, who plays Ron Weasley in the beloved film series, admitted he felt he had to stand up for transgender people following Rowling’s remarks.

He said that although he was “not an authority” in the debate, he felt he had a responsibility to speak out for the trans community because “the silence is stronger”.