Entertainment
Percy Weasley actor Chris Rankin calls JK Rowling’s transgender views “damaging”
JK Rowling is slammed by ANOTHER Harry Potter star she helped make famous: Now Percy Weasley actor Chris Rankin calls author’s transgender views ‘damaging’
- Chris Rankin, who played Percy Weasley, weighed in on the author’s comments
- The actor also said he “works a lot with charities focused on LGBTQ +”
- Rowling faced transphobia charges after mocking article in June 2020
- The writer then defended himself in an essay but continued to face criticism
HarryPotter star Chris Rankin has become the latest star in the franchise to criticize JK Rowling for calling his transgender views “damaging.”
The actor, who played Percy Weasley in six of the eight boy wizard films, said: “I work a lot with charities that are LGBTQ + focused.
“A large part of my family is a member of the community. You can probably guess where my allegiances lie in this regard.
He added, “When a trans person says they’re male or female, that’s who they are and that’s how we should treat them. It is damaging for them to say otherwise.
Rowling, 56, was charged with transphobia after mocking an article online in June 2020 that used the words “menstruating people” instead of “women.”
She then defended herself against the allegations in a heated essay, but continued to face criticism.
Harry Potter actors Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Eddie Redmayne, who stars in his films Fantastic Beasts, have previously criticized the author for his comments.
Chris Rankin, who played Percy Weasley in six of the eight boy wizard films, said: “I work a lot with charities focused on LGBTQ +”
JKRowling, 56, was charged with transphobia after mocking an article online in June 2020 that used the words ‘menstruating people’ instead of ‘women’
Rowling emphasized the importance of biology, saying, “I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex takes away the ability for many to discuss their lives in meaningful ways.”
Rankin sent a letter asking to audition for the role of Percy Weasley at the age of 16 and continued in the role for 11 years.
Described on his website as a “vocal ally of the LGBTQ + community,” Rankin has hosted at Pride Cymru for two consecutive years and has collaborated with artists such as Courtney Act and Bang Bang Romeo.
Alongside his partner Ness, the actor formed the House of ChrisNess – a virtual community that helps raise funds for LGTBQ charities.
His latest comments follow a row between the writer criticizing the Scottish Police for saying they would record rapes by offenders with a penis as being committed by a woman if the perpetrator “identifies as a woman”.
Rowling responded to Police Scotland by tweeting: “War is peace. Freedom is slavery. Ignorance is strength. The convicted person who raped you is a woman.”
Rankin pictured from behind, second from left, wearing a green tie in the Harry Potter films. Actors Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Eddie Redmayne, who stars in his films Fantastic Beasts, have previously criticized the author for his comments.
His comments were a nod to George Orwell’s Nineteen Eighty-Four, a dystopian novel about a regime that manages to reverse the truth to control its people.
In September 2020, she faced new calls of transphobia after it was revealed that the villain in her latest book, Troubled Blood – written under Rowling’s pseudonym Robert Galbraith – is a male serial killer who is dress as a woman to kill her victims.
An early review of the 900-page Daily Telegraph book – in which the reviewer states that “the moral of the book seems to be: never trust a man in a robe” – sparked an immediate backlash online.
And in March, Rupert Grint, who plays Ron Weasley in the beloved film series, admitted he felt he had to stand up for transgender people following Rowling’s remarks.
He said that although he was “not an authority” in the debate, he felt he had a responsibility to speak out for the trans community because “the silence is stronger”.
Advertising
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-10351093/EDEN-CONFIDENTIAL-Harry-Potter-star-Chris-Rankin-weighs-JK-Rowling-trans-row.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]