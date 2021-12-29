Entertainment
SDCCU Hollywood Bowl canceled due to Bruins’ COVID outbreak
LOS ANGELES, CA With hours before kickoff on Tuesday, the SDCCU Holiday Bowl between UCLA and the State of North Carolina became the fifth bowl game to be canceled due to a coronavirus outbreak among the players.
The game at Petco Park in San Diego was abruptly called off Tuesday due to COVID-19 concerns within the Bruins’ football schedule. The COVID-19 issues have also claimed the Arizona, Fenway, Military, and Hawaii bowls. Two others, Bowls Gator and Sun, had to modify their clashes because of the coronavirus.
“We are extremely grateful to the Holiday Bowl, students, fans, sponsors and the people of San Diego for their support this week,” UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond said in a statement. “We are deeply disappointed for our young men in the football program who have worked extremely hard for this opportunity. My heart goes out to them. The health and safety of our students will always be our North Star.”
Find out what’s happening in Angels with free real-time Patch updates.
It would have been UCLA’s second time playing at the Hollywood Bowl. It would also have been UCLA’s first Bowl appearance since the Bruins lost in 2017 in the Cactus Bowl. Fueled by the Omicron variant, Los Angeles is in the midst of a skyrocketing coronavirus outbreak, which has forced the cancellation of college and pro sports games, concerts and holiday celebrations this winter.
The team did not disclose details of the outbreak, noting only that the Bruins would withdraw “due to COVID-19 protocols within the Bruins program.” However, Fox Sports’ Bruce Feldman reported that UCLA’s defensive line had been “wiped out” by COVID.
Find out what’s happening in Angels with free real-time Patch updates.
The North Carolina State Football Program, on its Twitter account, said: “Heartbroken that we cannot compete once again this season. We were recently informed that our opponent couldn’t play tonight. “
The game would have been the first football game ever played at Petco Park, home of the San Diego Padres.
The sale of the SDCCU Stadium – where the Holiday Bowl had been played since its inaugural edition in 1978 to 2019 – to San Diego State University in 2020, and its demolition to make way for a West Campus and the Aztec Stadium, left the bowl game without a house.
The San Diego Padres announced a partnership with the San Diego Bowl Game Association in July allowing the Holiday Bowl to be played at Petco Park for at least the next five years, starting this year, subject to the approval of the city council, which was granted later in July, overturning a previous ban on football in the downtown baseball stadium.
The game was set to be the first time an Atlantic Coast Conference team had played in the Holiday Bowl. Under an agreement announced in 2019, the ACC will provide a squad for the game until at least 2025. The agreement was scheduled to begin with the 2020 game, which was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Big Ten conference had provided a squad from 2014 to 2019. The Pac-12 conference provided a squad for every game since the 1998 game.
The Holiday Bowl gets the third pick among the Pac-12 Conference teams, with the Rose Bowl getting the conference champion and the Alamo Bowl getting the second pick. The Holiday Bowl is one of a group with the Cheez-It Bowl and Gator Bowl having the top picks among Atlantic Coast Conference teams after the six New Years Bowls.
It was to be UCLA’s second Holiday Bowl appearance. The Bruins lost to Baylor, 49-26, in the 2012 game.
UCLA (8-4) was heading into the game on a three-game winning streak. This season was the first time since 2015 that the Bruins have won at least eight games in one season. The last time they won more than eight games was in 2014.
It would also be UCLA’s first appearance in a bowl since 2017, when it lost to Kansas State, 35-17, in the Cactus Bowl. UCLA’s bowl record is 16-19-1, including losses in its last two bowl games.
North Carolina State (9-3) has won four of its last five games. The Wolfpack was 18th in the latest Associated Press poll, released on December 5, three places up from the week before. UCLA is unrated.
The appearance of the state of North Carolina would have been its seventh appearance in a bowl in eight seasons. He’s 17-15-1 bowl record, including losses in his last two bowl games.
It would have been the third meeting between the teams. UCLA won 21-12 in 1959 and 7-0 in 1960. The 1960 game was the last time the Wolfpack played in California before the Holiday Bowl.
The teams did not have a common opponent in 2021.
City News Service and Patch Staffer Paige Austin contributed to this report.
Sources
2/ https://patch.com/california/los-angeles/sdccu-hollywood-bowl-canceled-due-bruins-covid-outbreak
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]site: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]