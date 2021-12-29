SDCCU Hollywood Bowl canceled due to Bruins’ COVID outbreak

LOS ANGELES, CA With hours before kickoff on Tuesday, the SDCCU Holiday Bowl between UCLA and the State of North Carolina became the fifth bowl game to be canceled due to a coronavirus outbreak among the players.

The game at Petco Park in San Diego was abruptly called off Tuesday due to COVID-19 concerns within the Bruins’ football schedule. The COVID-19 issues have also claimed the Arizona, Fenway, Military, and Hawaii bowls. Two others, Bowls Gator and Sun, had to modify their clashes because of the coronavirus. “We are extremely grateful to the Holiday Bowl, students, fans, sponsors and the people of San Diego for their support this week,” UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond said in a statement. “We are deeply disappointed for our young men in the football program who have worked extremely hard for this opportunity. My heart goes out to them. The health and safety of our students will always be our North Star.”

It would have been UCLA’s second time playing at the Hollywood Bowl. It would also have been UCLA’s first Bowl appearance since the Bruins lost in 2017 in the Cactus Bowl. Fueled by the Omicron variant, Los Angeles is in the midst of a skyrocketing coronavirus outbreak, which has forced the cancellation of college and pro sports games, concerts and holiday celebrations this winter. The team did not disclose details of the outbreak, noting only that the Bruins would withdraw “due to COVID-19 protocols within the Bruins program.” However, Fox Sports’ Bruce Feldman reported that UCLA’s defensive line had been “wiped out” by COVID.

The North Carolina State Football Program, on its Twitter account, said: “Heartbroken that we cannot compete once again this season. We were recently informed that our opponent couldn’t play tonight. “ The game would have been the first football game ever played at Petco Park, home of the San Diego Padres.

The sale of the SDCCU Stadium – where the Holiday Bowl had been played since its inaugural edition in 1978 to 2019 – to San Diego State University in 2020, and its demolition to make way for a West Campus and the Aztec Stadium, left the bowl game without a house. The San Diego Padres announced a partnership with the San Diego Bowl Game Association in July allowing the Holiday Bowl to be played at Petco Park for at least the next five years, starting this year, subject to the approval of the city ​​council, which was granted later in July, overturning a previous ban on football in the downtown baseball stadium.

The game was set to be the first time an Atlantic Coast Conference team had played in the Holiday Bowl. Under an agreement announced in 2019, the ACC will provide a squad for the game until at least 2025. The agreement was scheduled to begin with the 2020 game, which was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Big Ten conference had provided a squad from 2014 to 2019. The Pac-12 conference provided a squad for every game since the 1998 game. The Holiday Bowl gets the third pick among the Pac-12 Conference teams, with the Rose Bowl getting the conference champion and the Alamo Bowl getting the second pick. The Holiday Bowl is one of a group with the Cheez-It Bowl and Gator Bowl having the top picks among Atlantic Coast Conference teams after the six New Years Bowls. It was to be UCLA’s second Holiday Bowl appearance. The Bruins lost to Baylor, 49-26, in the 2012 game. UCLA (8-4) was heading into the game on a three-game winning streak. This season was the first time since 2015 that the Bruins have won at least eight games in one season. The last time they won more than eight games was in 2014.

It would also be UCLA’s first appearance in a bowl since 2017, when it lost to Kansas State, 35-17, in the Cactus Bowl. UCLA’s bowl record is 16-19-1, including losses in its last two bowl games. North Carolina State (9-3) has won four of its last five games. The Wolfpack was 18th in the latest Associated Press poll, released on December 5, three places up from the week before. UCLA is unrated. The appearance of the state of North Carolina would have been its seventh appearance in a bowl in eight seasons. He’s 17-15-1 bowl record, including losses in his last two bowl games. It would have been the third meeting between the teams. UCLA won 21-12 in 1959 and 7-0 in 1960. The 1960 game was the last time the Wolfpack played in California before the Holiday Bowl. The teams did not have a common opponent in 2021.