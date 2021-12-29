Speaking of Shane MacGowan, and for him: I think he’s getting his mojo back. But it was a painful process.

The apparent reason for the interview was The Eternal Buzz and The Crock Of Gold, a new book of MacGowans sketches, paintings, self-portraits, photos, handwritten lyrics, and stories. It will be released in April and is available for pre-order at store.shanemacgowan.com. At the appointed time, we hopped on Zoom, but only found Clarke onscreen, not MacGowan. Never mind.

Q. Oh hi. I didn’t know if Shane would join us.

A. Not this evening.

Q. It’s good. Let’s talk about the book for a moment. It is limited to 1000 copies. Why?

A. I’m sure we could sell more copies, but we wanted to make it something really collectable, and also high quality. We had to charge a lot for it to make sense. It took so much work to do.

Q. Can you describe it?

A. We found about 3,000 pieces, mostly in my mother’s attic, in a garbage bag. We found out it was because of Julien Temple. He wanted to host some of Shanes’ sketches in the movie. But Shane was not cooperative. He was very hostile.

Q. You do not say.

A. [Laughs] Yeah. He told Julien he hated the idea. He absolutely hated it, so he had no part in it. So we had all these photos and, for me, it was extremely moving to see them all. I mean, I’ve been in love with Shane since I was 16. Much of the work I had never seen. Songs he wrote about me that I didn’t know existed. And all these beautiful designs. There are stories, lyrics, notes, ideas for stuff, reworking of songs that have been recorded and a lot of things that have not been recorded. I wasn’t sure if they had any artistic merit, but I knew Pogues fans would love them. What we really love to do is have an exhibition. Like a great immersive digital exhibition, a bit like the one of Van Gogh on tour.

Q. How did all this stuff end up in a garbage bag in your mom’s attic?

A. Because we were always on the move, and I used to think of her for myself. I just gave him this bag. I don’t know how I ended up putting everything in that one bag and why I didn’t put it in a pretty box. Fortunately, she didn’t throw it away.

Shane MacGowan in “Crock of Gold”. Magnolia Movies

Q. I found the documentary interesting, but also difficult to watch. Shane isn’t always at his best.

A. The idea for the film started with Shanes’ 60th birthday party.

Q. The one where Bono, Sinead (OConnor), Nick Cave and all performed?

A. Yes. I thought it would be a real shame if other people couldn’t see it. We could only accommodate about 300 people in this room. It was not televised. It was filmed, but very poorly, with really crappy camera work. So I thought, wait, let’s take some of it. Let’s try to grab some of that and build a documentary around it. i asked johnny [Depp] if he wanted to do it, and he said he would, but he wouldn’t be able to direct it. So I said to myself, and Julien Temple? He has known Shane for years. He actually did the very first interview with him. But, of course, they didn’t really get along. [Laughs]

Q. Is it correct?

A. Yeah, I just assumed they’d get along because they were both punks, and they were around the same scene. But they didn’t. In the end, it made a better movie. There was a lot of antagonism. But also, physically, for Shane, he was already very busy. It was difficult for him to move around. I think most of the time when Shane looks angry, he’s actually very uncomfortable physically.

Q. Why doesn’t Shane like talking to the media?

A. He thinks a lot of reporters are pretty stupid, ask stupid questions, and don’t really know what they’re talking about.

Q. I understand. He has become a caricature in the stories about the group. But I learned a lot about him thanks to the film, about his influences.

A. Many influences are filmic. And also comics and gangster stories. You know [Quentin] Tarantino film, Once upon a time in hollywood? He must have watched this at least 100 times.

Q. Has he met Tarantino?

A. Oh yeah they met when Shane opened up [Depps L.A. club] the Viper room. Quentin was in the audience jumping up and down and then he came back backstage and was really excited to meet Shane. But Shane said, I can’t be bothered to talk to him. Can you take him somewhere?

Q. Now that’s funny.

A. Shane isn’t chatting. It’s not in his repertoire. Like, he was good friends with Lou Reed, but Lou Reed was the same kind of person. He once told me [expletive] because he thought I was boring. He was, like, Take your girlfriend. She is really [expletive] boring. The two got along very well. Shane is very fond of Liam Neeson. They really gel. He loves Gabriel Byrne. Aiden Gillen comes in regularly, and they sit and watch movies and argue. They have a great relationship. Shanes is a good listener. They tell him about their problems and he listens. He’s good at it. You would never guess.

Q. I wanted to ask you about New York fairy tale. It’s everywhere this time of year. It’s a great song and I’m sure it’s been great for Shanes Bank account, but is he fed up?

A. This is Well [financially], but I think it might hurt his creativity. People expect another all the time. They just want him to do something like that, and he doesn’t want to do anything like that.

Shane MacGowan playing with the Pogues in 1988. Magnolia Movies

Q. Does he write?

A. He didn’t write for a long time because he had a terrible creative block. And he was very, very depressed about it. Like, really depressed. And then he had an encounter with a psychic who channeled his late mother. And his mother kicked him the [expletive] and said, you have to write! And he did, sporadically. Since then, hell has days when hell is writing and writing and writing. I think he’s got his mojo back. But it was a painful process, and it might have something to do with not being able to move freely, to stand.

Q. Shanes’ parents were Irish, but he was born and raised in England, and people questioned the authenticity of the Pogues. Did it bother him?

A. He has an extremely complicated relationship with England. I mean, he was very English when I met him. He loved London, and I think we both still love him. He is very fond of the royal family. We watched weddings all weddings and we watched The Crown. And not once. We watched it several times. [Laughs]

Q. It would surprise people, I think.

A. Yes, that would surprise people because they would assume that because he’s an Irish Republican he couldn’t love the Queen and couldn’t love Prince Charles, but that’s absolutely not true. Shane doesn’t want Ireland to have the Queen of England. But I think if he had a choice, Ireland would be a monarchy and be the king.

The interview has been edited and condensed.

