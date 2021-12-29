The year of entertainment 2021: those we lost





Lighthousebay / Getty Images In 2021, we said goodbye to stage stars and big and small screens, with luminaries like a revolutionary actress Cicely tyson, Emmy winner Lou Grant Star Ed asner, and legendary diffuserLarry king. Here is a look back at the ones we lost: January 23 january Larry king, 87 Emmy-winning journalist;Hal holbrook, 95 Stage and cinema actor, Wall Street January 27 Cloris Leachman, 94 Actress,Young Frankenstein, the Mary Tyler Moore Show 28 januaryCicely tyson, 96 Actress,Sounder, Ugly February February 1st Dust Diamond, 44 Actor and comedian, Saved by the Bell February 5 Christophe plummer, 91 Actor, The sound of music, at loggerheads February 8 Marie wilson, 76 Supreme a singer February 17 Rush limbaugh, 70 Firebrand conservative diffuser March March 23 Georges segal, 87 Actor, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?,Just shoot me!, The Goldbergs March 24 Jessica walter, 80 Actress, Play misty for me,Arrested development, Archer April April 9 Prince Philippe, 99 Husband of Queen Elizabeth II;DMX, 50 rapper, actor April 11 Joseph siravo, 64 Actor,soprano co-featured April 16 Helene mccrory, 52 Actress, Peaky Blinders, Harry Potter movie theater;Félix chair, 84 Cousin Itt on original TVsThe Addams Family Can May 1 Olympia Dukakis, 89 Dreamer actress May 7 Fawn kitaen, 59 actress, White snake music video icon May 18 Charles Grodin, 86 actor, Midnight race, Heaven can wait, talk show host May 19 Paul mooney, 79 Legendary writer and actor,Chapels show Star May 24 Samuel E. Wright, 74 Stage and screen actor; Sébastien’s voice in The little Mermaid May 26 Kevin Clark, 32 Freddy Jones in the 2003s Rock school May 29 Gavin MacLeod, 90 Actor,The boat of love;Bj thomas, 78 singer June June 6 Clarence williams iii, 81 Actor,The mod squad, Hood tales June 13 Ned beatty, 83 actor,Back to school, Issuance, 1978 Superman, televisions Homicide: life on the streets July July the 5th Richard Donner, 91 Superman, Shaved, Deadly weapon series director July 7 Robert Downey Sr., 85 daddy filmmakerRobert Downey Jr. July 16 Biz Markie, 57 Just a Friend rapper and Men in Black II actor July 24 Jackie mason, 93 Emmy and Tony award-winning comedian August August 7 Markie Post, 70 Actress,Night court, Hearts on fire August 12 Una stubbs, 84 Actress,Sherlocks Mrs. Hudson August 28 Matthew Mindler, 19 My silly brother co-featured 24 august Charlie watts, 80 Rolling stones drummer August 29 Ed asner, 91 Actor,Lou Grant, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Elf, high September September 1st Gregg Leakes, 66 husband of The Real Housewives of Atlanta StarNeNe Leaks September 4 Willard scott, 87 Today meteorologist September 6 Michael k williams, 54 Actor,The Wire, Boardwalk Empire, Lovecraft Country September 8 Michel Constantin, 94 Actor, Room 222,My great Greek wedding September 14 Norm Macdonald, 61 SNLcast member, stand up comic September 15th Gavan OHerlihy, 70 Actor,Happy Days, willow October October 4 Alain kalter, 78 Old Late Show with David Letterman advertiser October 10 Ruthie tompson, 101 veteran Disney animator October 18 Guillaume Chance, 80 Actor,Sons of anarchy 22 october Pierre Scolari, 66 Bosom buddies, Newhart 21st of October Halyna Hutchins, 41 director of photography shot by Alec baldwin to Rust together;Willie Garson, 57 actor, Sex and the city, And just like that 24 october James michael tyler, 59 Actor, Gunther on Friends November November 6 Peter Aykroyd, 66 SNL writer, brother of And November 17 LaFleur Art, 78 Actor,Field of dreams November 26 Stephen Sondheim,91 Lyricist and songwriter, Broadway icon November 27Eddie Mekka, 69 Actor,Laverne and Shirley 28 november Virgil Abloh, 41 designer Louis Vuitton December December 10 Michael nesmith, 78 Musician, The Monkees 23 december Jeanne Didion, 87 Author, The year of magical thinking December 25/26 Jean-Marc Valle, 58 Director, Dallas Buyers Club, Big Little Lies Copyright 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

