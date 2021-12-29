Bollywood megastar Salman Khan survives snakebite

Bollywood bad boy Salman Khan has revealed how he starred in his own live action drama when he was bitten by a snake and spent six hours in the hospital.

Khan, who enjoys cult status in star-obsessed India, said the snake had bitten him twice when he attempted to remove it from his country home near Mumbai ahead of his 56th birthday Monday.

Using a stick, Khan said he picked up the snake with a lot of love and pulled it out, and the snake curled up on the stick and then started to climb, a- he told reporters.

After he was bitten, the local villagers shouted hospital, hospital, hospital, saying that I should be taken to hospital quickly. There was so much commotion, the snake was a bit poisonous and it bit me again.

The actor was administered an antivenom, kept under observation and then released after six hours.

Khan is one of Bollywood’s biggest draws, despite much controversy.

He was convicted of culpable homicide for a hit and run in 2002 that killed a homeless man sleeping on the sidewalk in Mumbai.

His five-year prison sentence was almost immediately overturned by a higher court.

Khan was convicted in 2018 of shooting down two rare antelopes on a hunting trip two decades earlier, but denied killing the animals.

The snake that bit him survived the last encounter, Khan claiming he has now been returned safely to the jungle.

India has recorded around 58,000 snakebite deaths per year, or 160 per day between 2000 and 2019, according to a study published last year.

AFP