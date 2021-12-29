Death of Jean-Marc Valle, director of the Dallas Buyers Club and Big Little Lies





Director Jean-Marc Valle, 56, who ran Dallas Buyers Club and Big Little Lies, died in his cabin outside Quebec City, Canada, this weekend, by The Associated press. His production partner, Nathan Ross, said in a statement, per Vanity Fair: Jean-Marc was synonymous with creativity, authenticity and trying things differently. He was a true artist and a generous, loving guy. Everyone who worked with him couldn’t help but see the talent and vision he possessed. He was a friend, a creative partner and an older brother to me. The Maestro will be sorely missed, but it’s heartwarming to know that his magnificent style and hard-hitting work that he shared with the world will live on. According to the Associated Press, Valle was known for his naturalistic approach to filmmaking while working with big names in the industry like Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Amy Adams, and Jake Gyllenhaal. I will always remember you at sunset, Witherspoon said in a Instagram post. Chase the light. On a mountain in Oregon. On a Monterey beach. Make sure we’ve all caught some magic in this lifetime.

Laura Dern called him one of the purest artists and dreamers of a Instagram post. In a 2014 interview with The Associated press, said the Canadian director, giving importance to the narrative, to the emotion, to the characters. I try not to get too involved. I don’t need to cut performance. Often times the cinematographer and I were like, this place sucks. It is not very nice. Well, it’s life. Speak report, Valle is survived by his sons, Alex and mile, and his siblings Marie-Jose Valle, Stéphane Tousignant and Grald Valle.

