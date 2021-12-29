Do not look for the cast | Full list of actors and cameos in the Netflix movie

Adam McKay’s latest star-studded satire Dont Look Up hit Netflix on Christmas Eve, with movie heavyweights Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence playing scientists trying to warn the world of a destructive comet of the Earth heading towards the planet.

The sci-fi comedy cast is replete with Oscar winners and nominees, from Meryl Streep and Jonah Hill to Mark Rylance and Cate Blanchett, while figures like Ariana Grande, Timothe Chalamet, Tyler Perry and Himesh Patel also appear.

Here's everything you need to know about the cast of Dont Look Up.

Leonardo DiCaprio plays Dr Randall Mindy



Who is Randall Mindy? A low-level astronomer working as a professor at Michigan State University who suddenly becomes a celebrity when one of his students makes a startling discovery.

What else has Leonardo DiCaprio been in? Since his first appearance in the 1990s, Leonardo DiCaprio has gone on to become one of the biggest movie stars on the planet, nominated for six Oscars and winning once for The Revenant. Other iconic roles include Romeo + Juliet, Titanic, Catch Me If You Can, The Aviator, The Departed, inception, Shutter Island, Django Unchained, The Wolf of Wall Street and Once Upon A Time in Hollywood.

Jennifer Lawrence plays Kate Dibiasky



Who is Kate Dibiasky? Another low-level astronomer, Kate holds a doctorate. a student at Michigan State University who one night discovers a comet heading straight for Earth’s atmosphere.

What Else Has Jennifer Lawrence Been Into? Lawrence rose to fame after an Oscar nomination in Winters Bone in 2010 and solidified his reputation as a rising star playing Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games series. She won an Oscar for her turn in Silver Linings Playbook and received other nominations for American Hustle and Joy. Other prominent roles include Passengers, Mother! and Red Sparrow as well as Raven Darkhlme / Mystique in several X-Men movies.

Meryl Streep plays President Janie Orléans



Who is President Janie Orléans?United States President Orléans is a conceited woman who first downplays the importance of the disaster for fear it will impact the upcoming midterm elections.

What else has Meryl Streep been into? One of the most decorated actors of all time, Streep was nominated for an incredible 21 Oscars, winning three of the highest ranks for an actress alongside Katherine Hepburn. Highlights of his varied and glittering big screen career include roles in The Deer Hunter, Kramer vs Kramer, Sophies Choice, Out of Africa, Death Becomes Her, The Bridges of Madison County, Adaptation, The Hours, The Devil Wears Prada , Doubt, Mamma Mia !, Julie & Julia, Its Complicated, The Iron Lady, Into the Woods, The Post and Little Women as she also had acclaimed television roles in Angels in America and Big Little Lies.

Cate Blanchett plays Brie Evantee



Who is Brie Evantee? A popular TV host who makes Randall shine when he appears as a guest on his show, The Daily Rip.

What else has Cate Blanchett been in? Another successful star, Blanchett won two Oscars, for her stints in The Aviator and Blue Jasmine, and was nominated five other times, for Elizabeth, Notes on a Scandal, Elizabeth: The Golden Age, Im Not There and Carole. She also played Galadriel in all 3 Lord of the Rings movies, while other credits include The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, Cinderella, Thor: Ragnarok and Oceans 8.

Rob Morgan plays Dr Teddy Oglethorpe



Who is Tedd Oglethorpe? A scientist and head of NASA’s planetary defense coordination office, who helps Kate and Randall on their quest

What else has Rob Morgan been into? Morgan has racked up a slew of impressive credits over the course of his career, perhaps most notably as Turk Barrett in various Netflix Marvel shows, including Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Defenders, and The Punisher. Movie roles include Mudbound, The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Just Mercy, and The United States vs. Billie Holiday.

Jonah Hill plays Jason Orléans



Who is Jason Orléans? Son of the president of Orléans and chief of staff, Jason doesn’t tend to take things very seriously and is severely underqualified for his job.

What else has Jonah Hill been in? Hill first made a name for himself as a comedy actor in films such as Superbad, Knocked Up, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Funny People and 21 Jump Street before moving on to more dramatic films in films such as Moneyball and The Wolf of Wall Street which both earned him Oscar nominations. He made his directorial debut with Mid90s in 2018 and other recent appearances include The Beach Bum, Richard Jewell, and the Netflix series Maniac.

Mark Rylance plays Peter Isherwell



Who is Peter Isherwell? Tech billionaire and founder of a mobile phone company called BASH, Isherwell has an idea of ​​how he can turn the comet to his advantage.

What else has Mark Rylance been in? Acclaimed stage and screen star, Rylance won an Oscar for her supporting role in Bridge of Spies, and other leading film roles include The BFG, Dunkirk, Ready Player One and The Trial of the Chicago 7. It was also nominated for eight Olivier. Awards, winning two and five Tony Awards, winning three.

Tyler Perry plays Jack Bremmer



Who is Jack Bremmer? Brees co-hosts on The Daily Rip.

What else has Tyler Perry been in? Perry is a prolific writer, actor and director whose best-known works include Tyler Perrys House of Payne and The Haves and the Have Nots.

Timothe Chalamet plays Yule



Who is Yule? A skateboarder who becomes a fan of Kates when he sees her appear on talk shows to discuss the comet.

What else has Timothe Chalamet been in? After a brief appearance on Homeland, Chalamet broke out with her Oscar-nominated role in Call Me By Your Name, and has since become one of Hollywood’s biggest rising stars, with appearances such as Lady Bird, Beautiful Boy, The King, Little Women, The French Dépêche and Dune.

Ron Perlman plays Benedict Drask



Who is Benoît Drask? A controversial Army veteran who is chosen by the US government to be sent into space and prevent the comet from colliding with Earth.

What else has Ron Perlman been in? Perlman is well known for an array of roles on the big screen, including The City of Lost Children, Alien Resurrection, Drive, Pacific Rim and the title role in Hellboy and its sequel Hellboy II: The Golden Army. He also played Clay Morrow in the Sons of Anarchy television series and Vincent in the CBS Beauty and the Beast series, for which he won a Golden Globe Award.

Ariana Grande plays Riley Bina



Who is Riley Bina? A popular singer whose recent breakup has garnered far more media attention than the threat of the comet.

What else has Ariana Grande been into? Grande is best known for her hugely successful career in pop music, with her only role in a live-action film being an appearance in Zoolander 2.

Scott Mescudi plays DJ Chello



Who is DJ Chello? A rapper and music producer who recently ended his relationship with Riley.

What else has Scott Mescudi been in? More commonly known as Kid Cudi, Mescudi is another star better known for his musical work than his acting, but his previous film appearances include Need for Speed, The Ever After, and Entourage, as well as several appearances in acting, most recently in Bill & Ted Face. the music.

Himesh Patel plays Phillip



Who is Philippe? Kate’s boyfriend, who works as a digital reporter for a popular website.

What else has Hisseh Patel been in? Patel will be well known to British viewers for his long-term role as Tamwar Masood on EastEnders from 2007 to 2016, as he has since launched a successful career in Hollywood with leading roles in Yesterday, Tenet and the series. comic HBO Avenue 5.

Also included in the cast: Melanie Lynskey (yellow vests) as June Mindy, Michael Chiklis (The Shield) as Dan Pawketty, Tomer Sisley (Messiah) as Adul Grelio, Paul Guilfoyle (CSI) as general themes, Robert Joy (CSI: NY) as tenant Congressman , Robert Radochia (Odyssey) as Evan Mindy, Conor Sweeney (Father’s Day) as Marshall Mindy, Ross Partridge (Stranger Things) as Keith Ollens, Liev Schreiber (Scream) as Bash Narrator, Sarah Silverman (School of Rock) as Sarah Benterman , Jon Glaser (Girls) as Meow Man, Jonathan Rivera as Mexican son, Aldo Rivera as Mexican father and Chris Evans (Captain America) in an appearance as Devin Peters.

Whose Look Up is available to stream on Netflix.