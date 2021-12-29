Entertainment
Daniel Craig to Salma Hayek and more: Celebrities who received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this year
the Hollywood Walk of Fame is one of the most prestigious landmarks in the United States featuring more than 2,700 stars dedicated to talented artists in the industry. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is the organization that rewards nominees and ultimately honorable artists who finally receive their own star on the Walk of Fame. As the start of 2021 saw a severe pandemic as well as COVID-19 cases at an all-time high in many parts of the world, the Walk of Fame committee decided to continue gifting the stars to celebrities who really deserve them through virtual ceremonies.
This year the world has seen many iconic names receive their own stars on Hollywood Boulevard. Daniel Craig, Salma Hayek, Terry Crews, Don McLean and Missy Elliot, among others, graced their ceremonies on the Walk of Fame and received their honored stars with deep gratitude. While Craig was honored for his legendary role as 007’s agent, James Bond, Hayek received his star just before the release of two of his most anticipated films, Eternals and House of Gucci. Terry Crews received his star for his 53rd birthday!
Without further ado, let’s take a look at the honorable 2021 Star recipients on the Hollywood Walk of Fame:
Salma hayek
Salma hayek is one of Hollywood’s most famous actresses, having tried out leading roles in the films Frida, Wild Wild West and Once Upon a Time in Mexico, among others. In 2021, Hayek received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as her co-star Adam Sandler and Eternals director Chloe Zhao occasionally supported her. Salma Hayek Pinault received the 2,709th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame at the TCL Chinese Theater.
Daniel craig
October 6, before the release of James Bond: No Time to Die, legendary actor Daniel craig received the 2704th star on the prestigious Hollywood Walk of Fame, right next to another iconic Bond actor, Roger Moore. At the ceremony, his James Bond co-star Rami Malek honored him with a heartfelt speech. However, in his own speech at the ceremony, Daniel Craig said: “It is an absolute honor to be walked all over Hollywood. Being on this sidewalk surrounded by all these legends makes me a very , very, very happy. “
Missy Elliott
Missy Elliott was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on November 8. The iconic rapper is well known for her songs including Get Your Freak On, Gossip Folks, Work It, Hot Boyz, I’m Better, WTF, among others. During his acceptance speech, Elliott paid heartfelt tribute to his “godmothers,” Queen Latifah, Salt-N-Pepa, Roxanne Shant, Angie Stone and MC Lyte as well as the rappers who are preparing for their debut. in industry.
Ali McGraw and Ryan o’neal
Ali McGraw received the 2692nd star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame while Ryan O’Neal received the 2693rd star. While their ceremony was virtual due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Love Story stars celebrated their drama’s 50th anniversary with their stars on Hollywood Boulevard. O’Neal’s star is also located near the late star Farrah Fawcett, her true lover.
Ruth E. carter
Ruth E. Carter received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for her four-decade career as a costume designer. She received the 2,694th star by following in the footsteps of Edith Head, the first costume designer honored on the Walk of Fame. In her speech, Carter said, “To all my fans who enjoy my movies and see themselves so much that you show up dressed in costume, it is my desire to continue to inspire you.” The ceremony was produced virtually in February 2021 due to the pandemic and the increase in COVID-19 cases in and around the United States.
Kathie lee gifford
Television personality Kathie Lee Gifford has received the 2695th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. His ceremony was graced by guest speakers Dolly Parton, Craig Ferguson and his former co-presenter Hoda Kotb. During his speech, Gifford thanked his fans and said: “I don’t see you, but I feel you with me, because you have been with me all these decades in this amazing industry, and you have rewarded me in so many ways with your faith in me, your prayers for me, your love for me. “
Marla gibbs
Marla Gibbs received the 2698th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on July 20. Her star can be seen in front of Jimmy Kimmel Live at 6840 Hollywood Boulevard. However, due to the weather, the actress passed out for a short while during the ceremony but soon joined everyone. The five-time Emmy-nominated actress gave a heartfelt speech at the ceremony when receiving the star in the television category.
Terry crews
We got to know Crews for his iconic role in Brooklyn Nine-Nine as Sergeant Terry Jeffords! However, July 30, The actor’s 53rd birthday, he received his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the 2699th star. During his speech, Crews noted with emotion, “I won’t be too long because I know it’s hot, but I love you … I appreciate that and let me tell you something. , the best is yet to come. I’m just getting started. “
Don McLean
American Pie singer and songwriter received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame outside The Piehole Shop on Hollywood Boulevard. The artist was honored with the 2700th star and his ceremony was inducted by “Weird Al” Yankovic who parodied his classic song with “The Saga Begins”, on the theme of Star Wars. In his speech, McLean paid tribute to Elvis Presley and his others For those who do not know, American Pie spent many weeks on the famous charts in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia and Canada.
Which star on the list is your favorite? Share your honest opinions on the 2021 Hollywood Walk of Fame Star recipients in the comments below.
