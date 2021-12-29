Spider-Man has defeated Omicron. Then it’s Batman’s turn





But a single film will not be enough to revive the cinema business. Many top titles have underperformed during this turbulent time of the pandemic.

from Sony END The question now is to what extent “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, published byColumbia Pictures, could be an outlier, and what studio and theater owners have learned from the body blows they’ve absorbed over the past two years.

The latest episode of Spider-Man benefited from pent-up demand for an indoor cinematic experience. Fans had circled last week’s premiere on their timeline in anticipation of its release, in part thanks to the film opening exclusively in theaters. Conversely, some films continued to suffer as home viewing became a habit. This created a two-tier system that only produces a select group of box office blockbusters. A gap already existed between “event” films and those more likely to be watched at home. But that rift has turned into what looks like a chasm this year, as films without the strength of “Spider-Man” fell apart. The movie chains argue that the strong showing of the film supports their argument that exclusive movie theater windows remain vital to their success, even though the length of those movie-only releases has been cut in half to 45 days during the pandemic. from disney SAY In particular, when“Black Widow” fell short of box office expectations after simulcast and theatrical release in July, National Association of Theater Owners issued a statement blaming the film’s “staggering collapse” on this strategy, saying “an exclusive theatrical release means more revenue for all stakeholders in every cycle of the film’s life.” Unicorn or start of a trend? Whether “Spider-Man” represents a significant breakthrough or an anomaly should soon become clear. After the start of the New Year, traditionally a slow stretch for the movie industry, DC’s “The Batman” and Warner Bros. occupies an important place. (Like CNN, Warner Bros., and DC are owned by WarnerMedia.) It is slated to open the first week of March. “We’ll know if it’s a unicorn when ‘The Batman’ opens,” said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore. “For me, it’s next.” While “Spider-Man” has eclipsed most of the 2021 offerings, his success hasn’t been the only one in theaters this year. Sony’s “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” also exceeded expectations with an opening of US $ 90 million, and the studio has another dark title from its Spider-Man universe, the long-delayed “Morbius”, starring Jared Leto as the vampire. as an anti-hero expected in January. The challenge facing cinemas encouraged by “Spider-Man” is to keep moviegoers coming back. For this they will need a constant stream of hits, not just one. The good news for them is that Marvel will be sending its next phase of overpowered reinforcements in 2022, including highly anticipated sequels to “Dr. Strange,” “Thor” and “Black Panther”. “Audiences are increasingly selective in terms of what to look for in the cinema experience,” Dergarabedian said. Theaters are hoping that fans who saw “Spider-Man: No Way Home” in theaters and not by chance, all of the upcoming attractions attached to it will return. “Cinema breeds cinema,” said Dergarabedian.

