CODA: Troy Kotsur would be the second deaf actor to be nominated for an Oscar





For 35 years, Marlee matlin was the only deaf actress to be nominated for an Oscar, for her first film in “Children of a Lesser God” in 1986. She won this Oscar for Best Actress, but it was ultimately not an indicator for new recognition of awards for deaf actors. This year, Matlin has a chance to not only return to the Oscars herself for her performance in the acclaimed film “CODA”, but she might finally have company if the academy names her co-star, Troy Kotsur. So far this awards season, Kotsur has cleaned up with wins and nominations for his performance as Rude Frank in “CODA”. Like his wife, Jackie (Matlin), and their son, Leo (Daniel Durant), Frank is deaf, but that’s only part of him. He’s also a virile man who has a great passion for his wife, an accomplished fisherman and a loving father to Leo and Ruby (Emilia jones), who is the only hearing member of the family. Kotsur, who is deaf himself, imbues his character with personality and comes across as the film’s outstanding supporting performance. It has won the Gotham Awards and various review groups, and won nominations for Critics Choice Awards, Independent Spirit Awards and many more. SEE Troy Kotsur of “CODA” on New Success Awards: “I Never Thought This Would Happen to Me” Although he was not widely known at the mainstream level prior to “CODA”, the strength of Kotsur’s performance catapulted him into the Oscar race, where he is now expected to be in third place for one. nomination, according to the latest Gold Derby odds. As bigger names have fallen, Kotsur has only grown, especially with “CODA” now proving to be a formidable contender in Best Picture. On paper, Matlin made sense for a time as acting representative of “CODA” at the Oscars, and while she may still be nominated for Best Supporting Actress – she is in the eighth. place – its precursor is missing and Kotsur’s discovery factor probably gives it a slightly stronger narrative. Deafness and the Oscars have a busy history, with many hearing actors nominated or even winning awards for playing deaf characters. It goes back to Jane wyman winner for best actress for playing a deaf-mute character in “Johnny Belinda” (1948) and continues to other winning performances for characters who primarily use sign language, including Patty duke for “The Miracle Worker” (1962), John mills for “Ryan’s Daughter” (1970) and Holly hunter for “The Piano” (1993). Last season, the academy nominated Ahmed Rice and Paul Raci for “Sound of Metal”, two hearing actors who play characters who have become deaf. It’s possible that with Kotsur’s potential Oscar nomination, we might see a shift in portrayal in Hollywood, where deaf actors have more opportunities to play deaf characters in mainstream audiences. TO PREDICTthe nominees for the Oscars 2022 and other awards

