Spider-Man No Way Home, Sony’s first photo to hit US $ 500 million – The Hollywood Reporter





End of year blockbuster Spider-Man: No Path Home became the first film in Sony Pictures history to break the $ 500 million domestic box office mark. The mast, made in association with Marvel Studios, crossed the milestone on Tuesday after earning an additional $ 24.8 million on Monday to bring its 11-day nationwide total to $ 495.1 million at 4,336 theaters in the United States and in Canada. No way home is the year-end box office hero. The photo has broken many records since its debut almost two weeks ago. On Sunday, it became the first pandemic-era film to surpass the $ 1 billion mark at the global box office. And he did it in almost record time, 12 days. The hallway between Christmas and New Years is historically a great week to go to the movies. The box office, however, is still lagging overall compared to the pre-pandemic times, as COVID-19 cases rise again due to the omicron variant. Universal and Illumination held steady at No.2 on Monday To sing 2, which earned $ 7.8 million at 3,892 locations for a six-day nationwide tally of $ 47.1 million. Sing 2, backed by an A + CinemaScore, is good news for family movies. Titles relying on consumers 35 and over continue to have a hard time. Including Matrix resurrections and The king’s man, both of which disappointed their openings during the long Christmas holidays (December 22-25). Matrix resurrections, from Warner Bros. and Village Roadshow, came third on Monday with $ 1.7 million from 3,552 theaters for a six-day cumulative nationwide of about $ 23 million. the Matrix reboot opened simultaneously on HBO Max, probably dampening its box office. 20th century and Disney the king’s man followed in fourth place on Monday with $ 1.4 million from 3,180 theaters for a six-day cumulative of $ 11 million. the king’s man and Matrix necessary to make a strong showing among older male moviegoers in particular, but Spider Man turns out to be stiff competition. Christian offering American Underdog, a hit in the Midwest and South, rounded out the top five with a gross Monday of $ 1.3 million from 2,813 theaters for a staggering national total of $ 7.2 million over three days. Lionsgate and faith-based filmmakers The Erwin Brothers opened the film on Christmas Day. Like Sing 2 – and No way home – American Underdog received the coveted A + CinemaScore from the public. At the specialized box office, Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza held up well after expanding to 786 theaters nationwide on December 25. The award nominee won $ 491,000 on Monday for an initial total of $ 3.7 million.

