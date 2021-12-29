Mariah Carey Continues To Top Billboard Hot 100, Ronettes Reach Top 10 – Billboard

Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” ranks number one on the Billboard Hot 100 song chart. The Christmas Carol, released in 1994, adds its seventh total week at the top, having landed three weeks at No.1 from December 2019 and two more from December 2020, before returning to the top a week ago. .

Notably, with this week’s Hot 100 dated Jan. 1, 2022, Carey’s “Christmas” is the first song to top the Hot 100 charts dated four separate years (2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022). (It was already the only song to reign in three years.)

The song topped eight Yuletide favorites in the Hot 100 top 10, including one in the chart for the first time: Ronettes’ “Sleigh Ride”, dropping from # 13 to # 10. The track was released at originally in 1963, just after the band posted their only top 10: their classic “Be My Baby”, which reached second place. The act’s return to the top 10 breaks all records, as it ranks in the region after a hiatus of 58 years and two months.

The Hot 100 mixes American streaming all genres (official audio and official video), radio broadcast and sales data. All charts (as of January 1) will be updated on Billboard.com on Wednesday (December 29). For all graphic news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on Twitter and Instagram.

Here’s a more in-depth look at Carey’s ‘Christmas’ rehearsal at pole position in the Hot 100 (north).

Distribution, distribution and sales: Carey’s “Christmas” on Columbia Records / Legacy Recordings, attracted 47.5 million US broadcasts (up 26%) and 32 million radio audience impressions (up 25%, good for top Airplay Gainer honors on the Hot 100) and sold 8,100 downloads (up 9%) in the follow-up week of Dec. 17-23, according to MRC Data.

The song claims a 14th total week at No.1 on the streaming song chart and climbs from 7 to 6 on digital song sales and 23 to 13 on radio songs. It also tops the Holiday 100 multi-metric chart for a 50th week, out of the chart’s 55 total weeks since the list was launched in 2011; It topped the tally for 35 straight weeks, dating back to the start of the 2015-16 holiday season, and topped as the first title on the recently revealed 100 Best Songs of All Time Chart.

The song was first released on Carey’s album Merry Christmas in 1994 and has grown its fortunes in the Hot 100 in recent years as streaming has grown and holiday music has become more prominent in the seasonal playlists of streaming services.

# 1 in its 50th week on Hot 100: As he spends his 50th week on the Hot 100, Carey’s “Christmas” is the first song to arrive as late as its 50th frame on the Inquiry. A week earlier, as he reigned in his 49th week, he passed Los Del Rio’s “Macarena (Bayside Boys Mix)”, which had led its 46th week on the leaderboard in November 1996. (The latter also recorded several runs on the Hot 100, first for 20 weeks in September 1995-January 1996 before reappearing and returning in May 1996 and lasted on the list until February 1997.)

Longest wingspan atop the Hot 100: Carey’s “Christmas” extends its brand for the longest time, from the first week of a song at number 1 on the Hot 100 to its last: two years and 11 days (December 21, 2019 – January 1, 2022).

Additionally, the final week atop the Hot 100 for “Christmas” extends Carey’s record for the longest duration of an artist ranked No.1 on the chart: 31 years and five months, dating from his first week to No.1. # 1 on the chart dated August 4, 1990, with his first single “Vision of Love”.

When “Christmas” reached number 1 on the Hot 100 on December 21, 2019, Carey overtook Cher, whose No. 1 solo spans 27 years and five months, of “Gypsys, Tramps & Thieves”, from his first week at No.1 in 1971, via “Believe”, until his last week at the top in 1999. (If Cher’s career as one half of the duo Sonny & Cher was combined with his solo outing, its duration # 1 would cover 33 years, seven months and two weeks, from Sonny & Cher’s “I Got You Babe,” which peaked in 1965, to “Believe.”)

Good year: Carey has now ranked No. 1 on the Hot 100 in a record 18 separate years (as per the dates on the Hot 100 chart): 1990-2000, 2005-06, 2008 and, thanks to “Christmas,” 2019-22.

Next come three groups that have each spent time atop the Hot 100 over 10 individual years: Paul McCartney / Wings (1971, 1973-76, 1978, 1980, 1982-84; additionally, The Beatles, with him in as a member, conducted in eight years: 1964-70); Michael Jackson (1972, 1979-80, 1983-84, 1987-88, 1991-92, 1995); and Madonna (1984-87, 1989-92, 1995, 2000).

Carey’s 86th week record at the top of the Hot 100: With “Christmas”, Carey claims her 86th record week at No.1 on the Hot 100, dating from the chart’s inception on August 4, 1958.

Most weeks at # 1 on Hot 100

86, Mariah Carey

60 years old, Rihanna

59, the Beatles

52, Drake

50, Boyz II Men

“Christmas” became Carey’s 19th Hot 100 No.1, the most soloists and a far cry from the Beatles’ 20 overall record. It also made Carey the only artist to rank No.1 on the chart in four separate decades.

5×7: “Christmas” is Carey’s fifth No.1 Hot 100 to reign for seven weeks or more, tying her to Drake for most of those rulers. Adele, Beyoncé, Boyz II Men and Rihanna follow with three each.

Most weeks at # 1 for a holiday hit: Plus, with her seventh week atop the Hot 100, Carey’s “Christmas” stretches her mostly record to No.1 among holiday songs. The only other seasonal single to reign, “The Chipmunk Song”, by David Seville & the Chipmunks, spent four weeks at the top starting in December 1958.

Carey’s “Christmas” ranks in the top four of all holidays on the Hot 100, with all titles at their peak positions. Brenda Lee’s “Rockin ‘Around the Christmas Tree”, originally released in 1958, holds up at No.2 (47.5 million streams, up 33%, as it won the award for Best Streaming Gainer of the Hot 100); The late Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock” from 1957 climbed 4-3; and “A Holly Jolly Christmas” by the late Burl Ives of 1964, shoots 5-4. The tracks rank at number 1, 2, 4 and 3 respectively on Streaming Songs. (They also occupy the same positions on the Hot 100 that they occupied a year ago and two years ago this week.)

Adele’s “Easy on Me” plunges 3-5 in the Hot 100, after seven non-consecutive weeks at No.1. The ballad spends a fifth week at the top of Radio Songs, with 86 million people (up 2% ).

“It’s the happiest time of the year.” The late Andy Williams climbed 7-6 on the Hot 100. Originally released in 1963, it peaked at No.5 the last holiday season. With the song’s final week in the top 10, Williams’ record for longest appearance in the tier is extended to 62 years, two months, and three weeks, dating from her first week in the top 10 with ” Lonely Street “, on the October 12, 1959 map.

“Last Christmas” by Wham! Jingle 9-7 for a new top in the Hot 100 (adding the top Sales Gainer to the chart for its 21% increase to 4,100 sold). A year ago this week, the song, released in 1984, first hit the top 10, becoming the seventh top 10 for the duo of George Michael (deceased December 25, 2016) and Andrew Ridgeley. The pair registered their first six top 10s, including three No. 1s, in 1984-86; Michael then landed 14 solo top 10s, including seven No. 1s, until 1996.

José Feliciano’s 1970 holiday chestnut, “Feliz Navidiad”, returned to the top 10 of the Hot 100, winning 11-8. He peaked at No.6 last holiday season, two weeks after becoming his second top 10.

Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s “Stay” slips 6-9 on the Hot 100, after seven weeks at No.1.

Completing the Hot 100 top 10, Ronettes’ “Sleigh Ride” gallops from its previous No.13 to No.10, with 27.1 million streams (up 27%), 17.1 million broadcast audiences (up 10%) and 1,000 sold (up 9%).

The song, released in late 1963, is the second top 10 of the Ronettes Hot 100s, and the first in 58 years and two months, since “Be My Baby” peaked at No. 2 for three weeks in October 1963. L ‘act (which the original three members would not have recorded together after the’ 60s) rewrites the record for the longest top-10 gap, previously held by Ives, who rose from 56 years, seven months and two weeks from “Funny Way of Laughin ‘” in 1962 to “Holly Jolly Christmas,” which reached the top 10 for the first time during the 2018-19 holiday season.

Between the first 10 and despite the disbandment of the original lineup, The Ronettes has maintained a notable presence in pop culture, particularly through “Be My Baby”. The song was tweened, highlighting singer Ronnie Spector’s signature lines “oh-oh-oh-oh… be my little baby” in Eddie Money’s “Take Me Home Tonight,” which reached number 4 on Hot 100 in November 1986. The following year, “Be My Baby” landed in the hit movie. Dirty dance, and on its soundtrack which topped the Billboard 200 for 18 weeks in 1987-88.

Again, for all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on Twitter and Instagram and all charts (as of January 1), including the Hot 100 in its entirety, will be updated on Billboard.com tomorrow. (December 29).